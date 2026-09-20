/Trump warns Iran of ‘very big’ consequences as US weighs Yemen strike options

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that “very big things” could happen soon as he weighs his next move in the conflict with Tehran, while his administration is also considering possible military action against Yemen’s Houthi rebels. Speaking to Fox News on Sunday, Trump said he was at a decisive point over the war and suggested that Iran could face severe consequences if it did not change its behaviour.
“My question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up? They had better behave,” Trump said.
Trump said he was considering several options, including destroying Iran, allowing its economy to deteriorate further or reaching a diplomatic settlement. He also indicated that he could be open to talks with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during the UN General Assembly high-level week, which begins in New York on Monday.
“Very big things are going to be happening in the not-so-distant future,” Trump said while discussing his plans.
The situation has also become more tense around Yemen after the Houthis launched a ballistic missile towards Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh. Saudi forces said the missile was intercepted.
The attack has raised concerns that the conflict could spread further across the region, with Washington now examining possible military responses against the Houthis.
Trump cut short his overnight stay at Camp David and returned to the White House on Sunday. CNN National Security Analyst Alex Plitsas said on X that he had been told the meeting at the presidential retreat was focused on reviewing and discussing possible Yemen strike options.
US diplomatic missions in several Middle Eastern countries subsequently issued security warnings to American citizens, urging them to remain alert amid the possibility of retaliatory attacks.
The White House has not publicly confirmed that Trump's early return was directly linked to preparations for a strike.
Trump also said Washington remained in contact with the Houthis following their recent attacks on Saudi Arabia. The administration has previously said that the group had agreed not to target American personnel.
The latest escalation comes after Houthi forces claimed responsibility for missile and drone attacks on sensitive targets in Riyadh and an oil facility in Yanbu. Saudi authorities said they intercepted the missile aimed at Riyadh and thwarted further attacks.
The attacks have added another layer to an already complicated regional crisis involving Iran, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and the United States.
Alongside the military developments, Iran has signalled that it is prepared to discuss an end to the conflict.
Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei said Tehran had conveyed its conditions for ending hostilities through Qatari mediation. The demands reportedly include an end to the war on all fronts, the unfreezing of Iranian funds and the lifting of the naval blockade.
Iran has also warned against any further US or allied attacks, saying such action could trigger retaliation against American bases and interests in the region.
The developments come as world leaders gather in New York for the United Nations General Assembly.
The Iran conflict, the Houthi-Saudi confrontation and the wider security situation in West Asia are expected to feature prominently in discussions during the high-level week.
For now, the Trump administration is weighing diplomatic options alongside possible military action, with the situation around Iran and Yemen continuing to develop rapidly.
(With ANI inputs)
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