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Trump warns Iran of ‘very big’ consequences as US weighs Yemen strike options

The situation has also become more tense around Yemen after the Houthis launched a ballistic missile towards Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh. Saudi forces said the missile was intercepted.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 09:25 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 09:25 PM IST
Trump warns Iran of ‘very big’ consequences as US weighs Yemen strike options
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump (Photo/ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Trump warns Iran of ‘very big’ consequences as US weighs Yemen strike options
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