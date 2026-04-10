Trump warns Iran over Hormuz shipping

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of violating a ceasefire understanding by restricting oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, and warned Tehran against imposing fees on passing tankers.

“Iran is doing a very poor job, dishonorable some would say, of allowing Oil to go through the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump said in a social media post. “That is not the agreement we have!”

His remarks come amid reports that only a handful of vessels have crossed the strategic waterway since the truce began, raising concerns over energy flows through one of the world’s most critical chokepoints.

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Trump also reacted sharply to reports that Iran may be charging transit fees. “There are reports that Iran is charging fees to tankers going through the Hormuz Strait,” he said. “They better not be and, if they are, they better stop now!”

The US president’s comments signal rising friction despite the ceasefire, although it remains unclear whether Washington intends to take any direct action.

Trump has previously floated the idea of imposing US tolls on shipping traffic in the same waterway, but in his latest remarks, said he had only just become aware of Iran’s alleged fee system.

Iran, for its part, has maintained that safe passage remains possible under certain conditions. Its foreign minister said in a statement that transit through the strait would be allowed if coordinated with Iran’s military and with consideration of “technical limitations”. Analysts note that this position is broadly consistent with Tehran’s stance before the ceasefire.

Separately, Trump dismissed criticism from The Wall Street Journal, which had said he “declared premature victory in Iran”.

“Actually, it is a Victory, and there’s nothing ‘premature’ about it!” Trump said. “Because of me, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON and, very quickly, you’ll see Oil start flowing, with or without the help of Iran and, to me, it makes no difference, either way.”

He added that the newspaper would “live to eat their words”, accusing it of being “one of the worst and most inaccurate ‘Editorial Boards’ in the World”.

The latest exchange underscores lingering uncertainty around the ceasefire’s implementation, particularly over maritime access. One of Iran’s proposals during peace discussions included a demand to retain control over the Strait of Hormuz, a position that remains sensitive for global energy markets.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow maritime corridor linking the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and is a vital route for global oil supplies. A significant share of the world’s seaborne crude passes through the strait, making any disruption a major concern for energy-importing nations, including India.

India, heavily dependent on crude imports, has traditionally viewed stability in the Gulf region as critical to its energy security. Any prolonged disruption in Hormuz traffic could impact oil prices and supply chains, with ripple effects on inflation and economic growth.