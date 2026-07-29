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Trump warns Iran, says US could hit bridges, power plants if Tehran rejects deal

In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday, he said that America could “finish the job” if negotiations fail and that Iran would take years to rebuild after further strikes.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 04:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 04:29 AM IST
Trump warns Iran, says US could hit bridges, power plants if Tehran rejects deal
Image Credit: US President Donald Trump. (File photo: ANI)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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