/Trump warns Iran, says US could hit bridges, power plants if Tehran rejects deal

US-Iran Conflict: US President Donald Trump has warned that Washington could resume military action against Iran if Tehran does not agree to a deal. He said the United States could target major infrastructure, including bridges and power plants, as part of any future operation.
In an interview with Fox News on Tuesday (July 28), he said that America could “finish the job” if negotiations fail and that Iran would take years to rebuild after further strikes.
“If they don't make a deal, then I go back, and I finish the job. But that's going to take them forever to rebuild. It will take them many years to ever to rebuild,” Trump said during the phone interview.
The statements came ahead of his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, where the two leaders are expected to discuss Iran, regional security and efforts to increase participation in the Abraham Accords.
Trump said bridges could be among the targets if the United States decides to launch another military operation against Iran. He claimed such strikes could soon be carried out.
“And if I go back and finish up the job, as some people would like, with the bridges... very easy, I could take out most of their bridges in less than an hour, less than an hour,” Trump said.
He also mentioned power plants as possible targets and described them as some of the hardest infrastructure projects to rebuild.
“The hardest thing to build is a power plant. The longest thing to build is a bridge,” he said.
However, he said he would avoid targeting desalination plants because such action would directly affect ordinary people.
“And who am I hurting there? I am hurting the people. So I am not looking to do that,” he said.
The comments come as Washington continues to push Tehran towards an agreement over Iran’s nuclear activities and regional security issues.
During the interview, Trump also responded to reports that Netanyahu planned to share intelligence with him about Iran’s efforts to rebuild its nuclear programme.
He said that the United states was aware of developments related to Iran’s nuclear activities and did not need additional information from the Israeli prime minister.
“I don't need Bibi to tell me that. Bibi is telling me that because he wants me to stay involved,” he said.
“I heard Bibi announce that. I said, ‘Why didn't you just tell it me, why do you have to announce it to the world?’” he added.
Trump said that Washington was monitoring Iran’s nuclear sites and specifically referred to the Pickaxe Mountain, which is believed to house Iran’s nuclear facility.
“I know exactly what is going on at Pickaxe Mountain. It's not a big problem. We took out their nuclear sites, and we will have to take out Pickaxe Mountain if they don't make a deal,” Trump added.
According to CNN, citing a White House official, regional security and diplomatic efforts are among the issues likely to be discussed during the meeting.
The talks between Trump and Netanyahu are expected to provide more clarity on Washington’s approach towards Iran and whether the next step will involve negotiations or further military action.
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