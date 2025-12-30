Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001445https://zeenews.india.com/world/trump-warns-iran-we-ll-knock-them-down-if-missile-or-nuclear-programmes-are-rebuild-3001445.html
NewsWorldTrump Warns Iran: ‘We’ll Knock Them Down’ If Missile Or Nuclear Programmes Are Rebuild
IRAN NUCLEAR PROGRAMME

Trump Warns Iran: ‘We’ll Knock Them Down’ If Missile Or Nuclear Programmes Are Rebuild

US President Trump threatens Iran with military action over missile and nuclear developments, stressing vigilance and urging talks amid Tehran’s economic and political turmoil.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Tarique Anwar|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2025, 05:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trump Warns Iran: ‘We’ll Knock Them Down’ If Missile Or Nuclear Programmes Are Rebuild Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with U.S. President Donald Trump. (File photo: Reuters)

Iran Nuclear Programme: US President Donald Trump warned Iran on Monday, saying the United States would not hesitate to launch another military strike if Tehran attempts to rebuild its ballistic missile or nuclear programmes.

Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he emphasised that Washington was closely monitoring Iran’s activities.

“I hear that Iran is trying to build up again, and if they are, we are going to have to knock them down. We will knock them down. We will knock the hell out of them,” he told reporters.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

When asked whether the United States would support Israel in targeting Iran’s missile programme, Trump affirmed that Washington would act immediately if Iran moves to redevelop its nuclear capabilities.

He also urged Tehran to consider negotiations with the United States. “If they will continue with the missiles, yes. The nuclear? One will be: Yes, absolutely. The other is: We will do it immediately. That is smarter. They could have made a deal the last time before we went through, you know, a big attack on them,” he added.

Earlier this year, the United States conducted airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities, an operation Trump has repeatedly hailed as a major success, claiming it “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear programme.

However, Netanyahu recently warned that Iran is once again expanding its ballistic missile programme, raising the urgency for tougher action during his discussions with Trump.

When pressed about the possibility of supporting regime change in Iran, Trump declined to give a direct answer but highlighted the country’s internal challenges.

“I am not going to talk about the overthrow of a regime. They have got a lot of problems there. They have tremendous inflation. Their economy is no good, and the people are not happy,” he continued, “Every time they have a riot, or whenever somebody forms a group, big or small, they start shooting people. They kill people. I have watched this for years, there is tremendous discontent.”

The meeting at Mar-a-Lago also served as a platform for Trump and Netanyahu to discuss the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, with the Iranian threat looming large over regional security talks.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

makeup fixing spray
Makeup Fixing Sprays That Make Your Glam Last
Mumbai accident
Bus Collides With Passengers In Mumbai: 4 Dead And Several Injured
DNA Exclusive
How Delhi’s Toxic Air Is Forcing High-Package Professionals To Quit Job
lip care combo
Lip Care Combos That Transform Your Smile
russia ukraine war
Drone Near Putin’s Home? Russia Alleges Attack, Ukraine Calls It A Lie
BJP
BJP Bars Relatives Of MPs, MLAs From Contesting in Maharashtra Municipal Polls
Indian Army
Army Day Parade 2026: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Reviews Preparations
eyeshadow stick
Eyeshadow Sticks That Make Eye Makeup Effortless
Jammu and Kashmir
Jashn-e-Wandeh Festival Revives Winter Tourism In Kashmir
graphic t-shirt
Must-Have T-Shirts You’ll Love Wearing on Repeat