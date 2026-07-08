Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /Trump warns of fresh strikes on Iran tonight; what changed just weeks after peace deal

Trump warns of fresh strikes on Iran tonight; what changed just weeks after peace deal

His latest statements have cast doubt over the future of the Iran-US ceasefire. Washington says talks may continue, but military options are back on the table.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 12:28 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 12:28 AM IST
Trump warns of fresh strikes on Iran tonight; what changed just weeks after peace deal

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Donald Trump claims he remains Iran's top assassination target
US-Iran conflict38 min ago
2
‪Donald Trump‬47 min ago
3
India49 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 20261 hr ago
5
Sai Kishore1 hr ago