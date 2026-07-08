/Trump warns of fresh strikes on Iran tonight; what changed just weeks after peace deal

US-Iran War: US President Donald Trump has once again hardened his tone on Iran and warned that the United States could launch another round of heavy strikes as early as Wednesday (July 8) night. Issued during the NATO summit in Turkey, the threat came weeks after Washington and Tehran agreed to a ceasefire and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to end the military confrontation.
Speaking to reporters along with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he said the United States (on July 7) had carried out major attacks on Iran and warned that more strikes could follow within hours.
“We hit them very hard on Tuesday night, very hard. We will probably hit them very hard again tonight," Trump said.
The US president said that he had issued a warning to Tehran before the expected operation. "I already gave them a little warning. We are going to hit them very hard again tonight," he said.
Trump claimed that Washington had not so far used its full military capabilities. He warned that any future operation could target Iran's critical infrastructure, including bridges and desalination plants. He went a step further by claiming that the United States could seize Iran's main oil export terminal on Kharg Island and that Tehran could do "nothing" to stop such a move.
Repeating his warning, Trump said, "There could be a big attack tonight."
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth later said that if such an operation takes place, it would target areas farther inside Iran.
A day earlier, Trump had made another strong statement on Iran while speaking to reporters at the NATO summit. "I think it's over now. I don't want to talk to them anymore. They are bad people," he said.
He added, "As far as I am concerned, it's over. Talking to them is a waste of time. They lie."
The president said negotiators from both sides could continue talks if they wished, but insisted they would only be "wasting their time”.
He also criticised Iran's leadership by saying, "They are actually mentally ill. Their leaders are mentally ill people. In my view, dealing with them is just a waste of time."
The US president said he would "talk to Steve Witkoff and Gerald Kushner”, while making it clear that returning to the negotiating table was now Tehran's decision.
Answering another question, Trump said, "Everybody agrees they should not have nuclear weapons. We reached an agreement, but later they tried to pretend before the media that no such talks had taken place."
He repeated that he was unhappy with Iran and reaffirmed Washington's long-standing position that Tehran must not be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.
“I mean my whole point was not regime change. We have made significant progress in dismantling Iran’s nuclear programme," he said.
He also claimed Iran was no longer the dominant power in the Middle East and repeated his earlier criticism of the country's leadership.
Trump's comments show a change from the tone he had adopted over the past several weeks. Even as military exchanges continued from time to time, there had been hope that negotiations would eventually succeed.
His latest statements suggest that the White House now sees the confrontation differently and is openly talking about possibility of fresh military actions.
Speaking during his meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump said, "We will see what happens. I am not happy with them."
If negotiations collapse completely and the ceasefire ends, the issue could also create political pressure for Trump at home. Some members of his Republican Party had expressed discomfort with the war in US-Israel-imposed war on West Asia from the beginning.
Several lawmakers questioned what the United States had gained from the 14-point agreement that extended the ceasefire and whether Iran could be trusted to keep the Strait of Hormuz open. If fighting resumes, those critics are likely to argue that their warnings were justified.
The MoU signed by Iran and the United States to end the war is still less than a month old. Technically, the ceasefire has been in place since early April, although both sides have repeatedly accused each other of violating it during retaliatory exchanges.
On Wednesday, Trump declared that the ceasefire was effectively over, while also saying that negotiators could continue talks if they wished. His comments send mixed signals. They suggest that military action is back on the table, even as diplomacy has not been entirely ruled out.
This is not the first time Trump has issued both warnings and offers of negotiations in the same breath. In previous statements, he had suggested Iran could receive major benefits if it accepted a deal, while also warning of severe military consequences if it refused.
Trump's public statements on Iran have changed several times over the past few months.
On April 21, after the temporary ceasefire that followed the April 8 truce, he said he did not want to extend the ceasefire for another two weeks because he expected bombing to resume soon. Later the same day, he said US attacks had been halted following a request from Pakistan.
On May 8, he said the world would know the ceasefire had ended when there was "a big flash" from Iran.
On May 11, he described the ceasefire as being "on life support”.
On June 11, he suggested the ceasefire had ended and warned of strong action against Iran, though the proposed strikes were later called off.
On June 17, while signing the initial agreement aimed at ending the war, Trump said, "If they don't behave properly, we will start bombing again."
Now, on July 8, Trump has again declared that the ceasefire is over while saying that negotiators are still free to continue talks, leaving both military and diplomatic options in play.
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