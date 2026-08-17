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'We've only used peanuts': Trump threatens to unleash hell on Oman over Iran Strait of Hormuz talks

Trump warns Oman over Iran talks on the Strait of Hormuz and says the US could attack if Muscat gets in the way. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 06:41 PM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 06:54 PM IST
'We've only used peanuts': Trump threatens to unleash hell on Oman over Iran Strait of Hormuz talks
Image Credit: AI. US President Donald Trump.

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'We've only used peanuts': Trump threatens to unleash hell on Oman over Iran Strait of Hormuz talks
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