Trump Warns Supreme Court Ruling On Tariffs Could Harm US Security

US President Donald Trump warned that a potential Supreme Court decision limiting his authority to impose tariffs would undermine national security, as the country awaits a ruling on the legality of his tariff policies.

The warning comes as the Supreme Court continues to review challenges to Trump's wide-ranging use of tariffs, a process that began on November 5.

The scrutiny has intensified, with several businesses and Democratic-led states approaching the US Court of International Trade, arguing that tariff powers lie with Congress, not the presidency.

Against this backdrop, Trump said on social media that "The biggest threat in history to United States National Security would be a negative decision on Tariffs by the US Supreme Court," cautioning that such a ruling would leave the country "financially defenseless."

He further argued, "We would not be allowed to do what others already do!" referencing a photograph he shared of French President Emmanuel Macron on a recent visit to China.

Macron had recently warned Beijing that the European Union could impose tariffs "in the coming months" if China did not address its trade surplus with Europe.

Defending his tariff approach, Trump stated, "Because of tariffs, easily and quickly applied, our National Security has been greatly enhanced, and we have become the financially strongest Country, by far, anywhere in the World. Only dark and sinister forces would want to see that end!!!"

His remarks highlighted his argument that tariffs are central to the US economic and security strategy.

The comments come at a politically sensitive moment for Trump, whose approval ratings have declined since his return to office.

Rising living costs have become a key concern for voters, linking domestic economic pressures to the broader tariff debate.

As inflation rose to 2.8 per cent year-on-year in September, the legal and policy disputes surrounding tariffs continue to take shape against a challenging economic backdrop.