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Trump watched Khamenei's funeral; what shocked him most wasn't what he expected

He said he was surprised by the scenes at Khamenei’s funeral and questioned the sincerity of mourners.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 01:36 AM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 01:38 AM IST
Trump watched Khamenei's funeral; what shocked him most wasn't what he expected
Image Credit: A woman mourns as people gather on the day of a public farewell ceremony to pay their respects to late supreme leader at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla, in Tehran, Iran July 4, 2026. (Photo: Reuters)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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