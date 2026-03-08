Trump weighs limited ground operation in Iran to secure nuclear stockpile: Report

The conflict between the United States and Israel and Iran has so far been conducted primarily with missiles and drones. However, discussions in Washington have started to consider the option of limited ground operations. According to NBC News, citing officials familiar with the matter, President Donald Trump has privately shown serious interest in sending a small contingent of US troops into Iran for targeted missions.

The report states that discussions involving Trump’s inner circle and Republican allies outside the White House have centered on a limited troop deployment rather than a full-scale invasion, with forces assigned to specific strategic objectives.

Separately, Axios reported that the United States and Israel have considered sending special forces into Iran later in the conflict to secure the country’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Such an operation could require entering heavily fortified underground facilities where the material is believed to be stored.

Limited ground troop option being considered

US officials have expressed particular concern over Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, estimated at roughly 450 kilograms at 60 percent purity, which could be converted into weapons-grade material within weeks if further enriched.

During a congressional briefing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted at the potential for a ground operation to secure the uranium, stating, “People are going to have to go and get it,” without specifying which country’s forces would carry out the mission.

According to reports, the Trump administration has considered two possible approaches: removing the uranium from Iran entirely or sending nuclear specialists to neutralize it on site. Any operation would likely involve highly trained military personnel working alongside nuclear experts, potentially including scientists from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

For a very good reason...: Donald Trump

Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of deploying ground troops but indicated that a large-scale deployment is unlikely. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he stated that ground forces would be sent only "for a very good reason."

"If we ever did that, (the Iranians) would be so decimated that they wouldn't be able to fight on the ground level," Trump said.