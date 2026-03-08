Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3025034https://zeenews.india.com/world/trump-weighs-limited-ground-operation-in-iran-to-secure-nuclear-stockpile-report-3025034.html
NewsWorldTrump weighs limited ground operation in Iran to secure nuclear stockpile: Report
ISRAEL-US-IRAN WAR

Trump weighs limited ground operation in Iran to secure nuclear stockpile: Report

The report states that discussions involving Trump’s inner circle and Republican allies outside the White House have centered on a limited troop deployment rather than a full-scale invasion, with forces assigned to specific strategic objectives.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 08, 2026, 08:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trump weighs limited ground operation in Iran to secure nuclear stockpile: Report (Image Credit: ANI)

The conflict between the United States and Israel and Iran has so far been conducted primarily with missiles and drones. However, discussions in Washington have started to consider the option of limited ground operations. According to NBC News, citing officials familiar with the matter, President Donald Trump has privately shown serious interest in sending a small contingent of US troops into Iran for targeted missions.

The report states that discussions involving Trump’s inner circle and Republican allies outside the White House have centered on a limited troop deployment rather than a full-scale invasion, with forces assigned to specific strategic objectives.

Separately, Axios reported that the United States and Israel have considered sending special forces into Iran later in the conflict to secure the country’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Such an operation could require entering heavily fortified underground facilities where the material is believed to be stored.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Limited ground troop option being considered

US officials have expressed particular concern over Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, estimated at roughly 450 kilograms at 60 percent purity, which could be converted into weapons-grade material within weeks if further enriched.

During a congressional briefing, Secretary of State Marco Rubio hinted at the potential for a ground operation to secure the uranium, stating, “People are going to have to go and get it,” without specifying which country’s forces would carry out the mission.

According to reports, the Trump administration has considered two possible approaches: removing the uranium from Iran entirely or sending nuclear specialists to neutralize it on site. Any operation would likely involve highly trained military personnel working alongside nuclear experts, potentially including scientists from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

For a very good reason...: Donald Trump

Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of deploying ground troops but indicated that a large-scale deployment is unlikely. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, he stated that ground forces would be sent only "for a very good reason."

"If we ever did that, (the Iranians) would be so decimated that they wouldn't be able to fight on the ground level," Trump said.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Israel-US-Iran war
VIDEO: Thick smoke lights up Tehran as Israel strikes oil depots in Iran
Iran Shahed Drone
How a $50,000 'lawnmower' drone is bankrupting $4,000,000 missile defences
PrSM missile
What is PrSM? Missile used by US for the first time during strikes in Iran
India
India’s First ‘Ring Metro’ In Delhi: Pink Line extends To 71.56 km-details
Telangana child murder
Man kills 3 daughters by throwing them into lake, files missing complaint
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav on verge of joining MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma in elite club
Subedaar
Anil Kapoor’s Subedaar lights up Times Square; SRK praises the film
GST collections
FPIs offload Indian equities worth over Rs 21,000 crore last week
Women’s Day 2026
Women’s Day 2026: Riddhi Kumar on the female characters that inspire her
EPF
Check your EPF balance with a missed call: Here’s how it works