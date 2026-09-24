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'Truly great friendship': Donald Trump welcomes Xi Jinping to White House

US President Donald Trump on Thursday welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping to the White House for an official state visit to discuss global trade and security.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 24, 2026, 08:34 PM IST|Updated: Sep 24, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
'Truly great friendship': Donald Trump welcomes Xi Jinping to White House
Image Credit: ANI/Reuters. Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and US President Donald Trump.

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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