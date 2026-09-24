/'Truly great friendship': Donald Trump welcomes Xi Jinping to White House

US President Donald Trump on Thursday welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping, Madame Peng Liyuan, and the Chinese delegation to the White House to mark the beginning of their official state visit. Highlighting the mutual respect between the two leaders, President Trump emphasised their strong personal bond as both nations sit down for high-stakes bilateral negotiations.
"President Xi and I have forged a friendship, a truly great friendship actually, built on the mutual respect and the vital interests of our people," he said.
(This is a developing story.)
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