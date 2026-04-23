Trump will dictate timeline, says White House – Who’s really in control of West Asia crisis?

Washington DC: The White House has said that the course of the ongoing confrontation in West Asia will be “dictated” by President Donald Trump based on what he sees as the best outcome for the United States.

Talking to reporters on April 22, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said there is no set timeline for how things will move ahead on the ground.

“President Trump ultimately will dictate the timeline, and he will do so when he feels it is in the best interest of the United States and the American people,” she said.

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She also made it clear that reports claiming a short deadline are not correct. According to her, no fixed timeframe has been given for any ceasefire or for developments around the Strait of Hormuz.

“I am not going to set a timetable for the President... I know there has been some anonymous-sourced reporting that there was maybe a 3 to 5-day deadline. That is not true. The President has not set a deadline himself. Ultimately, he will dictate the timetable, and again, he is satisfied with the naval blockade. He understands that Iran is in a very weak position and the cards are in President Trump's hands right now,” she said.

Leavitt said there is no deadline in place for a ceasefire or for developments around the Strait of Hormuz. She added that the United States will respond as the situation develops on the ground.

She also said that Washington is still waiting for a clear response from Iran.

Military pause, economic pressure continues

Speaking about the situation on the ground, she said there is a pause in direct military action at this stage. However, other pressure measures are still in place.

“... this is a battle between the pragmatists and the hardliners in Iran right now, and the President wants a unified response. And so as we await that response, there is a ceasefire with the military and kinetic strikes, but Operation Economic Fury continues. The effective and successful naval blockade continues, as well as ships and vessels that are moving to and from Iranian ports... The President has not set a firm deadline to receive an Iranian proposal... Ultimately, the timeline will be dictated by the Commander-in-Chief and the president of the United States,” she said.