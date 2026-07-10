/Trump won’t back down, neither will Putin: Two reports explain why the world is worried

New Delhi: The world is watching two major wars with uncertainties as US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin show little sign of stepping back from their positions. While the United States walked out a peace deal and resumed attacks on Iran, Putin is showing no urgency to end the war in Ukraine.
The two wars could affect more than the countries directly involved, with possible consequences for security, energy and diplomatic ties.
A report by Axios said Trump does not want Iran to gain control over the Strait of Hormuz and wants to keep the heat on Tehran. A US official said the latest phase of tension could last for “a day or two, a week or a month”, depending on whether Iran continues attacks on commercial ships passing through the strategic waterway.
“We will teach them a little lesson so they understand that we are not joking,” the US official said.
Keeping control over the Strait has been one of the main demands in any deal aimed at ending the military confrontation. The issue was also a major part of the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU), but differences over the terms governing the waterway created problems.
A US official said the ongoing tensions were driven by dissatisfaction among more hardline groups in Iran’s leadership, who believe Tehran did not gain enough from the agreement. According to the official, Iran felt its control over the Strait was weakening as hundreds of ships continued using an alternative route near Oman.
Although Washington had eased some restrictions on Iranian oil trade, Tehran still faced difficulties selling oil because financial institutions were unwilling to approve transactions. Iran has also not received access to frozen funds because it has not so far abided by the terms of the agreement related its nuclear assets.
The situation shows that Trump is not ready to give Iran complete relief and is prepared to continue applying pressure.
A Reuters report said Russian President Vladimir Putin is also not ready for peace talks with Kyiv at this stage. The report, citing three sources close to the Kremlin, said recent Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries and ports have strengthened Putin’s decision to continue the war.
Two sources who spoke on condition of anonymity said the Russian president could choose to increase military pressure instead of moving towards negotiations.
The report came after Trump said on Monday (July 6) that Putin wanted to end the Ukraine war and that a solution could be closer than many people expected. The US president had held separate phone calls with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week before meeting the latter at the NATO summit in Turkey.
During the meeting, Zelenskyy said they discussed “ideas to bring peace closer”. Trump also criticised NATO countries over their role and spending commitments.
A person familiar with Putin’s thinking told the news agency that the Russian leader has taken a firm position to achieve his main goal of capturing the remaining parts of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region. Russian forces have made slower progress in the area this year.
The source said Putin recently criticised advisers who suggested a possible agreement based on a ceasefire along the present border. Another source said Putin believes Russia can soon take control of Donbas.
Responding to questions about the report, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, “Russia is ready for a peaceful solution, but it has enough capacity to act independently and continue the special military operation.”
Experts believe the Ukraine war carries the risk of expanding towards NATO’s borders, while continued tensions in the Middle East could affect energy supplies and prices.
European countries are monitoring Russia’s actions, especially after Trump has repeatedly accused NATO allies of not doing enough during the Iran war. Questions are also being raised over how the United States would respond if Moscow directly challenged a European ally.
Asian countries are also carefully monitoring the developments. The resumption of fighting in West Asia has pushed oil prices higher, and a prolonged military confrontation could drive up costs for countries that depend on imported energy.
At the same time, several intelligence agencies have warned about China’s possible plans regarding Taiwan in the coming years. With wars continuing in different regions, governments around the world are preparing for a period of greater uncertainty.
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