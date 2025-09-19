Trump, Xi Jinping Hold Phone Call Amid TikTok Deal And Taiwan Aid Reports

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a telephonic conversation, Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday, as diplomatic manoeuvres between Washington and Beijing gather momentum.

The call follows reports from The Washington Post suggesting that Trump is seeking to negotiate a trade deal with China and has therefore withheld approval for a proposed USD 400 million military aid package to Taiwan. Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report stated that the Trump administration is attempting to soften ties with Beijing, potentially in preparation for a larger agreement.

A White House official clarified that a final decision on the Taiwan military aid package had not yet been made and was still under consideration.

In parallel, discussions between Washington and Beijing have intensified around TikTok, the popular video-sharing platform owned by Chinese tech firm ByteDance. According to The New York Post, Trump confirmed earlier this week:

“We have a deal on TikTok. I’ve reached a deal with China. I’m going to speak to President Xi on Friday to confirm everything up.”

Trump's comments come amid ongoing concerns over national security. In 2023, then-President Joe Biden signed legislation requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban in the United States. A federal law, initially set to take effect in January 2024, mandated that ByteDance divest from TikTok to continue operating in the US. Trump later extended the deadline, allowing more time for negotiations.

On 14 September, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking at a press conference in Madrid, confirmed that the United States had established a "framework" for a deal that would allow TikTok to remain operational in the country.

Recent trade discussions between US and Chinese delegations have taken place in Madrid, following earlier rounds in Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and Sweden. According to Xinhua, Chinese Vice Minister of Commerce and International Trade Representative Li Chenggang stated that the two nations had:

“Held candid discussions on TikTok and related concerns, reaching a basic framework consensus on resolving the issue through cooperation, reducing investment barriers, and promoting economic and trade ties.”

The delay in approving military aid to Taiwan has raised eyebrows in Washington, given the tense cross-strait relations and China’s longstanding claim over Taiwan as part of its territory. Beijing has repeatedly asserted its right to unify with Taiwan, by force if necessary.

While the Trump administration has not confirmed a direct link between the Taiwan aid and the TikTok negotiations, analysts believe that the convergence of these developments points to a broader strategic recalibration in US-China relations.

