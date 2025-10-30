Trump-Xi Set To Meet In Busan: What’s At Stake As The World’s Two Biggest Economies Face Off Today

Trump-Xi Meeting: The world’s two biggest economies are preparing for a meeting that could redefine the global balance of power. US President Donald Trump and China’s President Xi Jinping will meet in the coastal city of Busan, South Korea, on Thursday. This is their first face-to-face encounter since the Trump returned to the White House earlier this year.

The US president sounded upbeat before leaving Washington. “Very much looking forward to my meeting with President Xi of China. It will take place in a few hours!” he posted on Truth Social.

Aboard Air Force One, he told reporters that he expects “a lot of problems” between the two nations to be solved.

Officials from both countries have been in secret trade talks since August, but this meeting is where everything comes to a head. Washington wants to curb the flow of fentanyl from China, secure access to rare-earth metals and finalise a TikTok ownership deal that keeps the app under American control. Beijing wants relief from tariffs and an acknowledgment of its role as an indispensable global supplier.

Trump’s tone is confident. He said the meeting would bring “something very exciting for everybody” and hinted that both sides are close to a breakthrough on tariffs and drug control. For Xi, the moment offers a chance to project calm and stability after months of economic slowdown and diplomatic tension.

What’s On The Table

The agenda is heavy and intertwined. Both sides are expected to discuss trade tariffs, fentanyl trafficking, semiconductor exports and rare-earth metals (the building blocks of modern defense and AI technology). Washington has been tightening restrictions on chip exports, while Beijing has retaliated by curbing shipments of key minerals needed by US industries.

Fentanyl remains Trump’s top priority. He blames China for the chemicals used in the deadly opioid that kills tens of thousands of Americans every year. His administration imposed a 20 percent tariff on Chinese goods earlier this year, saying Beijing had failed to stop the flow.

Reports suggest that China may now agree to stricter control of precursor chemicals used in the drug’s production, which could lead to a partial rollback of tariffs by the United States.

Tariffs, Trade And Power Politics

The trade war between the United States and China has entered its most complex phase so far. After months of tit-for-tat moves – tariffs as high as 145 percent from Washington and 125 percent from Beijing – both sides have scaled back to negotiate. Trump has linked trade deals with national security cooperation, striking new pacts with Malaysia, Japan, Cambodia and South Korea that echo his “economic security is national security” doctrine.

Beijing, meanwhile, has been signing trade deals across Asia. It strengthened ties with the ASEAN bloc this week, showing that its influence remains intact despite American pressure.

Analysts believe the meeting will produce a temporary truce rather than a historic deal. Trump is likely to announce delays in planned tariffs and unveil a working group on critical minerals. China could pledge to increase its purchases of American soybeans and reconsider its latest export controls.

The TikTok Question

One of the headline issues is TikTok. Trump signed an executive order in September to transfer the app’s US assets to American investors. Negotiators from both sides have reportedly finalised the details, and the deal is expected to be confirmed during the summit.

But technology remains a fault line. The United States continues to blacklist Chinese companies such as Huawei and block the export of advanced Nvidia chips. In response, Beijing has launched antitrust probes against US tech giants and tightened its own export rules. Trump has said he might “talk about that with President Xi” during the meeting.

Ukraine, Taiwan And Global Chessboard

Trump is also expected to raise the war in Ukraine, urging Xi to use his influence with President Vladimir Putin to push for peace. China has avoided taking sides but made clear that it cannot afford to see Russia defeated.

Trump wants to claim credit for ending wars, not starting them, and sees China as a potential bridge to negotiations.

Taiwan will be another sensitive topic. Beijing considers it a red line. Xi will likely seek clarity on Washington’s position, while Trump, who has avoided public statements on the island, may sidestep the issue altogether.

Who Holds The Stronger Hand?

Power between the two giants now lies in balance. The United States has built a network of allies aligned with its trade and security goals. China, on the other hand, has fortified its economy against sanctions and remains the world’s manufacturing engine.

Analysts describe it this way: Washington has the louder hand; Beijing has the steadier one. The United States can escalate; China can endure.

What To Expect From Busan

Expect photo ops, polite smiles and talk of progress. But beneath the surface, this is a contest for dominance that will define the next decade.

Trump hopes to walk away with headlines of success. Xi hopes to show that China still calls the shots in Asia. Both know that neither can win without the other.

The summit is not about ending the rivalry. It is about learning how to live with it.