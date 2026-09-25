/Trump-Xi talks key takeaways: How AI and trade outshined Taiwan and conflict zones in Washington

Chinese President Xi Jinping who is on a three day state visit to the United States met United States of America President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday (local time), in their meeting both the leaders called for a greater China-US cooperation in artificial intelligence amid global slowdown.
China pressed US to oppose the “Taiwan independence” and handle the Taiwan question with caution.
Their meeting formed the centrepiece of Xi’s three-day visit and produced a framework for managing competition rather than resolving it.
The talks on the morning of 24 September marked the second encounter between the two presidents in less than six months.
Trump had earlier given Xi an unusually formal welcome at Joint Base Andrews, complete with red carpet, US service members and a flyover by two B-1 bombers. The next morning brought another ceremonial reception at the White House.
Trump described their relationship as a “truly great friendship” built on “mutual respect and the vital interests of our people” and said discussions would cover security, technology and “superintelligence”.
According to China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Xi called for a “constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability” based on the understanding reached in May.
He said the two countries should turn that vision into practice so that cooperation remains the mainstay, competition stays within proper limits, differences are managed and peace can be expected.
“China and the United States must hold the line of no conflict and no confrontation between us,” Xi stated, adding that competition should be “healthy” and “kept within bounds”.
Trade offered the clearest short-term result. The latest consultations between the two sides’ economic and trade teams produced a new joint arrangement.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that a tariff truce due to expire in November had been extended until 10 January.
The deal keeps some US tariffs suspended while China continues supplies of rare-earth minerals needed by American manufacturers. It buys time rather than delivering the larger economic bargain both governments say they want.
Semiconductor export controls, one of Washington’s strongest levers, were not on the agenda, according to reports before the meeting. Agriculture and lower-technology trade provided easier ground.
“Cooperation is a two-way street. To keep the economic and trade ties stable, the list of cooperation needs to be lengthened, and the list of issues shortened,” Xi said.
“So long as both sides act in the spirit of equality, mutual respect, and mutual benefit, a pathway to resolving differences can always be found”, added Xi.
Trump called the visit a “great visit” and said the two countries should continue economic and trade dialogue.
“President Xi and he are good friends, and they maintain deep and close communication. Under their leadership, the U.S.-China relationship will undoubtedly be a success,” the Chinese statement quoted him as saying.
He also backed work towards an improved trade agreement and greater market access for American farmers and ranchers.
On artificial intelligence both Washington and Beijing stressed shared responsibility.
Xi noted that China and the United States possess strong capabilities and argued that competition should go hand in hand with greater cooperation.
“The right thing to do is to draw on each other’s strengths, not guard against each other,” he said. He proposed continued dialogue on risks and benefits and joint efforts to prevent misuse.
“AI must be kept under human control. A people-centred approach should be upheld, and AI should be developed for the positive and for good, so that AI will serve the progress of humanity”, said the Chinese president.
Trump agreed the technology “concerns the future of humanity” and supported expanded dialogue. US officials have discussed an incident-notification channel, effectively an AI hotline, yet no binding agreement or verification system was announced.
On the Taiwan issue, Xi raised the concern during the talks, reiterating Beijing’s clear-cut position on national reunification and territorial integrity.
“It is hoped that the U.S. side will adhere to the correct position of opposing ‘Taiwan independence’ and handle the Taiwan question with caution so as to lay a solid foundation for China-U.S. strategic cooperation and the development of bilateral relations,” he said.
The issue remains highly sensitive; Beijing regards Taiwan as part of China and opposes any move towards formal independence. Public remarks offered no new formula on Taiwan, no clear Chinese commitment on Iran and no announced progress on detained Americans or political prisoners.
The leaders also exchanged views on the Middle East, the Ukraine crisis and the Korean Peninsula.
They agreed to support each other in hosting the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and the G20 Summit.
Xi further invited 100,000 young Americans to visit China over five years and called for regular military communication and greater government-to-government contact.
Trump hosted a White House state dinner, for Xi Jinping, which was attended by 134 guests, including Apple chief executive Tim Cook, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang and his wife Lori, Elon Musk and AMD’s Lisa Su.
Trump presented Xi with a bald-eagle sculpture and toasted “a future of harmony, peace, and success”.
Xi said the talks had produced “common understanding on many issues” and given “new substance” and “new strategic guidance” to the relationship.
He argued that China’s national rejuvenation and Trump’s drive to make America great again “can surely be mutually reinforcing”.
Earlier, Melania Trump and Peng Liyuan visited the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Asian Art.
The ceremony, the extended tariff truce and the language of friendship have restored high-level contact and a vocabulary for coexistence.
The underlying rivalry over advanced chips, military power and influence in Asia remains intact. What changed was a joint effort to keep that competition from becoming uncontrollable.
(with agencies input)
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