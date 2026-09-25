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Trump-Xi talks key takeaways: How AI and trade outshined Taiwan and conflict zones in Washington

Chinese President Xi said the talks with US President had produced “common understanding on many issues” and given “new substance” and “new strategic guidance” to the relationship.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 25, 2026, 10:34 AM IST|Updated: Sep 25, 2026, 10:34 AM IST
Trump-Xi talks key takeaways: How AI and trade outshined Taiwan and conflict zones in Washington
Image Credit: Xinhua via IANS

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Trump-Xi talks key takeaways: How AI and trade outshined Taiwan and conflict zones in Washington
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