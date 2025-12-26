Trump-Zelenskyy Florida Meeting: Ukraine Peace Framework 90% Ready, Talks Set For Sunday

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday said that he will travel to Florida on Sunday for a crucial meeting with US President Donald Trump to advance efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war. According to Zelenskyy, the talks come as a peace proposal is about 90% complete.

Speaking to reporters, Zelenskyy said the talks will centre on security guarantees for Ukraine, unresolved territorial questions, and the possibility of a broader economic agreement between the two countries. He stressed that while progress has been made, no final breakthrough should be expected from a single meeting.

Zelenskyy said the decision to meet Trump followed constructive discussions on Thursday with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, which he described as a sign of renewed American engagement in pushing for a lasting settlement after nearly four years of war.

Zelenskyy has floated the idea of Ukraine pulling back from parts of the eastern Donbas region if Russia does the same, with the area placed under international monitoring. Moscow, however, has shown no willingness to accept such a proposal.

Russia continues to insist that Ukraine relinquish all remaining territory it controls in the Donbas, a demand Kyiv has firmly rejected. Russian forces currently hold most of Luhansk and around 70% of Donetsk, the two regions that make up the area.

From Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that contacts between Russian and US officials are continuing. He said Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev recently met with American representatives in Florida and that both sides agreed to keep the dialogue going.

The Russia–Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, has now entered its fourth year. The conflict has resulted in heavy losses on both sides, with no quick resolution in sight. Efforts to end the war have so far failed, as peace talks remain stalled, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insists on the complete withdrawal of Russian forces, while President Vladimir Putin seeks to retain the territories Russia has occupied.