Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: US President Hesitant On Selling Tomahawk Missile, Says 'Have An Obligation...'

Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) expressed hesitation over selling the 'Tomahawk' long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine during his meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Meanwhile, during a bilateral lunch with the Ukrainian President in the White House, Trump reiterated his confidence in facilitating an end to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"I have an obligation also, though, to make sure that we're completely stocked up as a country... We're going to be talking about Tomahawks, and we'd much rather have them (Ukraine) not need Tomahawks. We'd much rather have the war be over," Trump stated.

This reluctance comes days after Trump warned Russian President Vladimir Putin of supplying Kyiv with the missiles if the latter did not settle the conflict.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ANI reported, citing several local media, that earlier on Sunday, Trump stated that he was mulling over sending the US-made Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv.

"I might have to speak to Russia, to be honest with you, about Tomahawks," the US President told reporters on board Air Force One en route to West Asia.

He added that he's going to send Kyiv Tomahawks if the Ukraine conflict "is not going to get settled," as per ANI, Russian news agency TASS reported.

Also Read: Trump Says India Has 'De-Escalated' On Russian Oil As He Meets Ukrainian President Zelensky

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Following his meeting with Zelenskyy, Trump on Friday (local time) reiterated his call for an immediate end to the Russia-Ukraine war, urging both sides to "stop the killing" and negotiate a peace agreement.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump described the meeting with Zelenskyy as "very interesting and cordial", while making a direct appeal to both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He also noted that there was enough bloodshed with property lines defined by "War and Guts."

"I told him, as I likewise strongly suggested to President Putin, that it is time to stop the killing, and make a DEAL!" Trump wrote. "Enough blood has been shed, with property lines being defined by War and Guts. They should stop where they are. Let both claim Victory, let History decide!"

Emphasising the humanitarian and financial toll of the conflict, Trump added, "No more shooting, no more Death, no more vast and unsustainable sums of money spent. This is a War that would have never started if I were President."

"Thousands of people being slaughtered each and every week--NO MORE, GO HOME TO YOUR FAMILIES IN PEACE!" he concluded.

During the meeting, the US President expressed optimism about the possibility of brokering a "long-lasting" peace between Russia and Ukraine.

(with ANI inputs)