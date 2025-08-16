Advertisement
Trump-Zelenskyy To Meet On Monday, Ukrainian President's FIRST Reaction After Alaska Summit

Zelenskyy in a post on X said that Trump informed him about his meeting with Putin and their discussion. He also showed support for the American President's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the US. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: Aug 16, 2025, 02:09 PM IST
US President Trump with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday stated that he had a long conversation with US President Donald Trump and he informed that Ukraine reaffirmed its readiness to achieve peace. This came hours after the Alaska summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump concluded. 

Zelenskyy also said that Trump informed him about his meeting with Putin and their discussion. He also showed support for Amercian President's proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the US. 

"We had a long and substantive conversation with @POTUS. We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump," Zelenskyy wrote on X. 

"Ukraine reaffirms its readiness to work with maximum effort to achieve peace. President Trump informed about his meeting with the Russian leader and the main points of their discussion. It is important that America’s strength has an impact on the development of the situation," the post added. 

"We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this," it continued. 

"On Monday, I will meet with President Trump in Washington, D.C., to discuss all of the details regarding ending the killing and the war. I am grateful for the invitation," the Ukrainian President said. 

Also Read: B-2 Bomber Roars Over Putin's Head During Alaska Summit With Trump

 

NEWS ON ONE CLICK