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‘Trump's agreement does not bind us’: Israeli Minister rejects US-Iran deal, refuses to return captured territory

"Every time Israel succumbed to international pressure, citing the Oslo Accords and the 2006 Lebanon agreement, it paid a “blood price with interest," said Israeli Minister rejecting US-Iran deal. 

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jun 15, 2026, 04:09 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
‘Trump's agreement does not bind us’: Israeli Minister rejects US-Iran deal, refuses to return captured territory
Image Credit: IANS

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