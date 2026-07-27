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Trump's AI war fantasy: War scenes, heroic poses and a 2028 message

One of the most striking images is titled ‘Guardians of the World’. It shows an oversized Trump standing behind American stealth fighter jets marked "U.S.A." as they fly over giant explosions labelled "IRAN".

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 27, 2026, 05:50 AM IST|Updated: Jul 27, 2026, 05:50 AM IST
Trump's AI war fantasy: War scenes, heroic poses and a 2028 message
Image Credit: (Photo: TruthSocial/@realDonaldTrump)

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