US-Iran Conflict: US President Donald Trump has posted a wave of AI-generated images portraying himself as a wartime leader, military commander and future president. The collection blends scenes from the US-Iran conflict with "Trump 2028" campaign messaging.
The images appeared on Trump's Truth Social account on Sunday (July 26), days after reports suggested his administration had paused plans for a military offensive against Iran while continuing its hard-line approach towards Tehran.
The posts present the US president at the centre of dramatic battlefield scenes, naval operations and futuristic military campaigns, while also reviving the "Trump 2028" slogan that has appeared in his recent social media activity despite the US Constitution limiting presidents to two elected terms.
One of the most striking images is titled ‘Guardians of the World’. It shows an oversized Trump standing behind American stealth fighter jets marked "U.S.A." as they fly over giant explosions labelled "IRAN". US warships patrol the sea below, creating the image of an overwhelming military campaign.
Another graphic titled ‘Strike on Kharg’ depicts fighter aircraft attacking Iran's main oil export terminal on Kharg Island. Massive fireballs, smoke and burning fuel tanks dominate the scene.
He also shared ‘It's Our Oil Tanker Now!’, showing himself along with armed American troops standing aboard an Iranian oil tanker while men dressed in white thobes and traditional Middle Eastern kaffiyehs leap into the sea. A US aircraft carrier appears in the background.
Another image with the caption ‘No More Engines’ shows an Iranian oil tanker with its stern destroyed by an explosion as thick black smoke and flames rise into the sky.
Several other AI-generated graphics present Trump steering a US warship or directing military operations like a battlefield commander. In one image, he wears a cap carrying the phrase "FAFO”.
The collection also includes a chart comparing military conflicts under different American presidents. Vietnam and Iraq are shown as lengthy wars under previous administrations, while an "Iran Military Conflict" is listed as lasting four months with 18 American deaths and a "Venezuela War" as lasting one day with no casualties.
The collection also includes images built around political messaging and campaign branding. One poster titled ‘Give the Enemy Nightmares’ shows the president walking through a dark forest surrounded by soldiers with glowing red eyes beneath the words ‘TRUMP 2028’.
Another AI-generated poster, captioned ‘Cosmic Commander’, places Trump against a backdrop of deep space, Earth and futuristic spacecraft to give him the appearance of a science-fiction military leader.
History also features in the collection. One image places him beside US Founding Fathers George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Alexander Hamilton beneath. This is captioned with the slogan “America First”.
Another uses a darker design carrying only the words "PLAN TRUSTED”.
Trump also posted several additional graphics featuring himself, members of the US military and American flags under the "Trump 2028" banner.
The social media campaign comes as the White House keeps both military and diplomatic options open with Iran. According to The New York Times, he has put aside plans for a military escalation against Iran after senior defence officials warned that escalating the military confrontation could significantly reduce US stocks of Patriot missile interceptors deployed across the Middle East.
Military leaders reportedly cautioned that a prolonged campaign could leave American forces, Gulf allies and military installations more exposed to retaliatory missile attacks. Senior advisers also expressed concern about the economic impact of another major regional conflict.
The White House has continued negotiations with Tehran while keeping military options available, even as Trump has maintained a tough public stance on Iran.
His latest AI image series follows several earlier posts that drew attention after fact-checkers found some visuals shared during the Iran conflict were either AI-generated or based on older photographs presented without their original context.
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