Trump's Bold Move: US Military Pulls Back From 'Too Dangerous' Middle East

US President Donald Trump on Thursday said that Washington is pulling some of its military personnel from the Middle East as the region could be a dangerous place.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2025, 07:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
US President Donald Trump. (Photo credit: REUTERS/ANI)

"They (US military personnel) are being moved out (of some countries of the Middle East) because it could be a dangerous place and we will see what happens...We have given notice to move out," ANI quoted Trump as saying.

 

