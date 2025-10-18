Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2973670https://zeenews.india.com/world/trumps-boldest-move-yet-secret-plans-to-meet-kim-jong-un-the-summit-that-could-change-everything-in-asia-2973670.html
NewsWorld
TRUMP KIM JONG UN MEET

Trump's Boldest Move Yet: Secret Plans To Meet Kim Jong Un - The Summit That Could Change Everything In Asia

In a development that could reshape the entire Asian geopolitical landscape, Donald Trump is planning to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un during his upcoming Asia visit next month - a high-stakes summit that nobody saw coming. According to a CNN report on Saturday, officials in the Trump administration have been quietly discussing arranging a face-to-face meeting between the President and the North Korean leader. However, the final confirmation remains shrouded in mystery.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 06:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trump's Boldest Move Yet: Secret Plans To Meet Kim Jong Un - The Summit That Could Change Everything In AsiaUS President Donald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo: ANI)

In a development that could reshape the entire Asian geopolitical landscape, Donald Trump is planning to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un during his upcoming Asia visit next month - a high-stakes summit that nobody saw coming. According to a CNN report on Saturday, officials in the Trump administration have been quietly discussing arranging a face-to-face meeting between the President and the North Korean leader. However, the final confirmation remains shrouded in mystery.

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh