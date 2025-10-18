Trump's Boldest Move Yet: Secret Plans To Meet Kim Jong Un - The Summit That Could Change Everything In Asia

In a development that could reshape the entire Asian geopolitical landscape, Donald Trump is planning to meet North Korea's Kim Jong Un during his upcoming Asia visit next month - a high-stakes summit that nobody saw coming. According to a CNN report on Saturday, officials in the Trump administration have been quietly discussing arranging a face-to-face meeting between the President and the North Korean leader. However, the final confirmation remains shrouded in mystery.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 06:14 PM IST | Source: Bureau