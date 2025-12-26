US President Donald Trump is systematically hunting down Islamic terrorists and his latest strike in Nigeria reveals a game plan far bigger than just counterterrorism.

Trump, on December 17, vowed to eliminate Islamic terrorism from its roots. Within just nine days, he's already destroyed his second target. After Syria, the next episode of America's war on terror has been released, this time in Nigeria.

The US Navy and Air Force conducted a joint operation in Nigeria, targeting Islamic State militants. According to the Pentagon, over 20 terrorists linked to ISIS and affiliated groups were killed, and a major weapons depot was obliterated. Nigeria's government confirmed that its military provided the location intelligence for the American strike.

This marks Trump's second major blow to Islamic terrorism within a month. On December 19, the US Air Force bombed ISIS positions in eastern Syria. Now, just seven days later, on December 26, Trump's second action has been executed.

But Trump's messaging is deliberate. On his Truth Social platform, he wrote: "Today, on my orders, US forces wiped out terrorists in Nigeria who were killing innocent Christians."

By linking the strike to protecting Christians, Trump is sending a clear signal, this is a religious crusade to save Nigeria's Christian community. But is Trump really fighting a holy war, or is there something more calculated behind these attacks?

The Brutal Reality in Nigeria

For the past 16 years, Islamic State and Boko Haram terrorists have systematically targeted Christians in Nigeria. Over 53,000 Christians have been killed. Nearly 20,000 churches and cemeteries have been destroyed. Approximately 16 million Christians have been displaced. The United Nations has designated Nigeria as a country of special concern.

But Why Now?

This Christian massacre has continued since 2009, so why has Trump suddenly developed sympathy for Nigerian Christians? The answer: Trump is killing multiple birds with one stone.

Trump's Four-Point Strategy:

First, wooing America's massive Christian vote bank by positioning himself as their protector.

Second, attracting African-American voters whose roots trace back to Nigeria and other African nations.

Third, securing access to Nigeria's oil and rare earth minerals, resources America desperately needs.

Fourth, re-establishing American dominance in Africa.

Strategic experts believe Africa's influence is the real reason Trump suddenly remembered Nigeria. America once had a military presence across multiple African countries. But after 2020, African nations rapidly shifted, building economic ties with China and strategic partnerships with Russia. The result? NATO and American influence in this region collapsed to nearly zero.

Trump's strikes aren't just about terrorism. They're about reclaiming lost ground, securing resources, and sending a message: America is back in Africa, whether through cruise missiles or strategic partnerships. The question remains: Will Putin and Xi Jinping let Trump succeed?