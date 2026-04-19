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NewsWorldTrump’s 'favorite field marshal' or Iranian asset? The dual face of Asim Munir
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Trump’s 'favorite field marshal' or Iranian asset? The dual face of Asim Munir

Is Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, a trusted mediator or a dangerous double agent? Explosive new reports reveal his deep ties to Iran's military elite, raising alarm bells for the Trump administration and US national security.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2026, 07:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Trump’s 'favorite field marshal' or Iranian asset? The dual face of Asim MunirPakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir with Iran's foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan's powerful Army Chief, Asim Munir, once dubbed Donald Trump's "favorite field marshal," has suddenly found himself embroiled in deep trouble. A sensational report by Fox News reveals that U.S. intelligence agencies have placed a "red flag" on the General. The stated reason behind this move is his deep and clandestine ties with Iran's military elite. At a time when Washington is questioning his true allegiances, the very man who has served as a bridge between the U.S. and Tehran now stands accused of playing a dangerous "double game."

 

 

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