Trump’s 'favorite field marshal' or Iranian asset? The dual face of Asim Munir
Is Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir, a trusted mediator or a dangerous double agent? Explosive new reports reveal his deep ties to Iran's military elite, raising alarm bells for the Trump administration and US national security.
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Pakistan's powerful Army Chief, Asim Munir, once dubbed Donald Trump's "favorite field marshal," has suddenly found himself embroiled in deep trouble. A sensational report by Fox News reveals that U.S. intelligence agencies have placed a "red flag" on the General. The stated reason behind this move is his deep and clandestine ties with Iran's military elite. At a time when Washington is questioning his true allegiances, the very man who has served as a bridge between the U.S. and Tehran now stands accused of playing a dangerous "double game."
(This is a developing story.)
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