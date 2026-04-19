Trump’s 'favorite field marshal' or Iranian asset? The dual face of Asim Munir

Pakistan's powerful Army Chief, Asim Munir, once dubbed Donald Trump's "favorite field marshal," has suddenly found himself embroiled in deep trouble. A sensational report by Fox News reveals that U.S. intelligence agencies have placed a "red flag" on the General. The stated reason behind this move is his deep and clandestine ties with Iran's military elite. At a time when Washington is questioning his true allegiances, the very man who has served as a bridge between the U.S. and Tehran now stands accused of playing a dangerous "double game."

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(This is a developing story.)