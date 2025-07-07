In a move that could change the American political landscape, ex-Dodge chief Elon Musk took a bold political initiative, officially launching his faction, the 'America Party', on Sunday. The move comes on the heels of an increasingly public and bitter feud between United States President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Musk, two powerful figures.

President Trump, wasting no time, blasted Musk’s move in his first public response.

Speaking to the media, Trump dismissed the creation of the America Party as “ridiculous.” He doubled down on his belief that the US should remain a two-party nation.

"It is ridiculous to start a third party. We have had tremendous success with the Republican Party...It has always been a two-party system. Starting a third party adds to confusion... He can have fun with it, but I think it is ridiculous," he said.

#WATCH | On Elon Musk launching 'America Party', US President Donald Trump says, "It is ridiculous to start a third party. We have had tremendous success with the Republican Party...It has always been a two-party system. Starting a third party adds to confusion...He can have fun…

In a post on the social media platform X, on Friday, Musk teased the idea of the formation of a new political party and posted a poll for the users to tell if they wanted a new faction. He announced the result of the online poll and introduced the 'America Party'.

"Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom," Musk posted on X on Sunday.

‘Train Wreck…’: Trump

In a post on Truth Social, Trump posted, “I am saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely “off the rails,” essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks. He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them.”

“The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds! Republicans, on the other hand, are a smooth running “machine,” that just passed the biggest Bill of its kind in the History of our Country,” he added.

Musk-Trump Public Showdown

Tensions between Trump and Musk skyrocketed during the tech mogul's brief tenure as head of the DOGE. He reportedly pushed for more spending cuts and a reduction in federal workforce policies that clashed with Trump’s plans. After their fallout, Musk has been a vocal critic of the US President's recent bill.

Is Elon Musk's New Party A Political Shift?

Elon Musk’s entry into politics is a step in the political system of America that is more than just bold; it could be the new wave that the voters of the US were waiting for, or, as Trump said, Musk having 'fun'.