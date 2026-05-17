Trump's fresh warning to Tehran, says 'for Iran, the clock is ticking'

US-Iran tensions: United States President Donald Trump issued a renewed warning to Iran on Sunday and said, in a post on Truth Social, that "the Clock is Ticking" and added that Tehran should move fast. This comes as tensions between the US and Iran continue following weeks of intense conflict in the Middle East.

Trump, in the post, wrote, "For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won’t be anything left of them. TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!"

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Meanwhile, on Sunday, Iranian armed forces spokesman Abolfazl Shekarchi warned US President Trump against restarting attacks on Iran. Issuing a fiery ultimatum via official broadcast channels, the military commander indicated that any renewed Western kinetic action would unleash an unpredictable domestic retaliation.

US-Iran talks

Iranian media said on Sunday that the US has not made any concrete concessions in its latest response to Iran's proposed agenda for negotiations to end the war.

The Fars news agency said Washington had presented a five-point list, which included a demand for Iran to keep only one nuclear site in operation and transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium to the United States.

The media outlet further revealed a stark financial impasse, noting that the US also refused to release "even 25 per cent" of Iran's frozen assets abroad or pay any reparations for the damage inflicted on Iran during the war, which broke out on February 28, according to Fars.

The US had conditioned the cessation of hostilities on all fronts on the start of negotiations.

As per ANI, in its proposal, Iran had called for an end to the war on all fronts, including Israel's campaign in Lebanon, as well as a halt to the US naval blockade on Iranian ports in place since April 13.

US-Iran tensions

On February 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran's then Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and civilians.

Following this, Iran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting Israel and US interests in the Middle East. Tehran also tightened its control over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime chokepoint.

(with agencies' inputs)

Also Read: Uranium transfer, no war reparations or release of frozen assets - US' 5 conditions for resumption of talks