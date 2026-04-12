Trump's India card after failed Islamabad talks; Threatens to deprive of oil supply

After the Pakistan-mediated peace talks between Iran and the US collapsed, American President Donald Trump has threatened India and China to cut off key oil supply in a way to pressure Iran.

Sharing an article on Truth Social, the US President stated possible measures he would take to pressure Iran, a move also referred to in the report as “Trump card.”

Notably, before executing a military operation against Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro, Donald Trump crippled Venezuela's economy through a naval blockade that slashed its oil revenues.

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"Should Iran reject the "final deal" offered Saturday, Trump could bomb the regime "back to the Stone Ages," as he warned, or replicate that blockade to throttle Iran's fragile economy and squeeze key oil buyers like China and India," said Just in News report shared by Trump.

The report also pointed out that the USS Gerald Ford, which spearheaded the Venezuela operation, is currently deployed in the Persian Gulf alongside the USS Abraham Lincoln after repairs from a deadly fire.

Highlighting US military might over Iran, the report also noted that "It would be very easy for the US Navy to exert complete control over what does and does not go up and down the Strait now”.

Following 21 hours of talks in Pakistan, Vice President JD Vance departed without an agreement, confirming the U.S had tabled its "final and best offer.”

“We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer," Vance stated at a press conference.

"We will see if the Iranians accept it." He stressed Iran had not committed to abandoning nuclear weapons development: "We haven’t seen that yet."

With the temporary ceasefire nearing its end, the administration has contingencies ready.

The report also pointed out seizing Kharg Island and creating a chokehold over Iran’s oil and its economy. Creating an ultimate leverage to ‘seize’ Iran’s nuclear dust,’ or stores of enriched uranium, and to eliminate its enrichment facilities.















