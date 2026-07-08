New Delhi: Leaders of the 32 member countries of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) are gathering in Ankara for a two-day summit that comes at a time when the alliance is trying to define its future. The meeting begins on Tuesday (July 7). Questions over the United States’ long-term military role in Europe, higher defence spending by European members and continued backing for Ukraine expected to dominate the talks.
The summit comes days after US President Donald Trump criticised several European allies over their approach during the US-Israel military campaign against Iran. Ahead of the meeting, the US president said he expected "loyalty" from NATO partners after some countries did not allow US forces to use their military bases for operations against Iran. He singled out Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain while making the statement.
Although NATO summits are traditionally meant to display unity among allies, this year's gathering has opened with members looking for clarity on Washington's future plans in Europe. NATO says this year's summit is aimed at strengthening Europe and the alliance. The Trump administration has also proposed a “NATO 3.0”, though officials are expected to explain in greater detail what that means.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is hosting the summit at the Bestepe Presidential Compound in Ankara. Turkey has also unveiled a new airport, which has been converted from a former military airfield, to receive the visiting heads of state and government.
The Turkish capital has been placed under heavy security for the event. Air defence systems are on alert, while tens of thousands of police personnel have been deployed across the city. Authorities have closed nearby roads, restricted public gatherings and given some government employees time off to ease traffic movement around the summit venue.
Ahead of the meeting, the Turkish Journalists Association said more than a dozen people were detained during security operations, including two journalists.
On Tuesday evening, Erdogan will host a dinner for world leaders in the Presidential Compound's Winter Garden. Besides NATO members, leaders from Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand will attend the dinner. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also scheduled to be present.
While the leaders attend the dinner, NATO foreign ministers will hold a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council. Defence ministers will meet counterparts from Indo-Pacific partner countries, while another session will bring together officials from Gulf Arab nations. Trump is also expected to hold talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa during the summit.
The main meeting of NATO leaders is scheduled for Wednesday (July 8) morning and is expected to last around three hours. A brief joint statement summarising the outcome of the summit will be released after the meeting.
One of the main issues before the alliance is defence spending. The United States has long argued that European allies should contribute more towards their own security.
Ahead of the summit, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said defence spending by European allies and Canada had increased by 20% in 2025. Even so, officials expect Washington to continue pressing allies for faster hikes.
The US military budget for 2026 stands at $901 billion, which is equivalent to around 3.3% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP). NATO leaders had agreed at their previous summit to move towards matching US defence investment levels as a share of the GDP.
The alliance also wants to show how higher defence spending is being turned into modern military equipment. A defence industry forum on the sidelines of the summit will bring together senior NATO officials, partner countries and defence companies to discuss expanding weapons production and encouraging new technologies.
Support for Ukraine is another important subject. As the war with Russia enters its fifth year, European NATO members and Canada are paying for much of Ukraine's military requirements, including around 90% of its air defence systems.
Even though defence spending tops the formal agenda, much of the talks is expected to focus on the future of US military deployments in Europe and the fallout from the recent war involving the United States, Israel and Iran.
European governments are looking for a clearer picture of Washington's plans after repeated comments by Trump about reducing US troop numbers in Europe. Just before the summit, the Pentagon announced a six-month review of the American military presence on the continent. The review will examine Europe's progress in strengthening its own defence capabilities and assess whether the United States has full access to military bases and overflight rights provided by allies.
NATO itself did not take part in US military operations against Iran. The alliance also does not have a common agreement covering the shared use of military bases or airspace, although several member countries have separate deal with the United States.
Speaking alongwith Rutte on June 24, Trump repeated his criticism of some allies over their unwillingness to participate in the Iran war. "We don't need their money; we don't need anything. I just want loyalty," he said.
Under NATO's founding treaty, every member promises to come to the defence of another if attacked, a commitment laid down in Article 5 and seen as the alliance's core principle. Trump has not explained what additional form of "loyalty" he expects from NATO partners, leaving that question hanging over the summit as leaders begin talks.
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