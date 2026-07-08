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Trump's 'loyalty' call, Ukraine and Europe: What to know about the NATO Summit 2026 in Turkey

The summit comes days after US President Donald Trump criticised several European allies over their approach during the US-Israel military campaign against Iran.

Written ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 08, 2026, 01:26 AM IST|Updated: Jul 08, 2026, 01:26 AM IST
Trump's 'loyalty' call, Ukraine and Europe: What to know about the NATO Summit 2026 in Turkey
Image Credit: (File photo: ANI)

About the Author

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar

Tarique Anwar is a senior sub-editor at Zee News English with more than 14 years of experience in journalism. He specialises in politics, policies, data science, international affairs, internal security, strategic studies and environmental reporting, and is known for his strong editorial judgement and clarity-driven storytelling. Over the years, he has worked across some of India’s leading media organisations, including Daily Bhaskar, Firstpost, India Times, National Herald and Outlook, contributing to both field reporting and newsroom desk leadership roles. He has extensively covered three Lok Sabha elections and Assembly elections in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Bihar and Delhi, delivering on-ground political insights and data-backed analysis. His work in political and conflict reporting has earned him professional recognition and industry awards. Backed by a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, he contributes to the production of accurate, contextual and impactful journalism that helps readers understand complex national and global developments with clarity and confidence. He can be reached out at tarique.anwar@india.com.

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