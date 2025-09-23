A dramatic series of events has put U.S. President Donald Trump at the center of global attention once again, this time for his new Gaza peace proposal that reportedly aims to shift control from Israel to Arab countries.

Trump has repeatedly claimed that he would broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas — a feat yet to materialize. However, he has proposed a new "layout" for Gaza that shifts control from Israel to Arab nations. In today's DNA episode, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, analysed Trump's new Gaza plan:

Watch DNA Episode Here:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Trump’s 'Gaza Plan': A Four-Step 'Peace' Proposal

Trump's Gaza plan includes four key stages:

1- Release of all Israeli hostages by Hamas

2- Withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza

3- Disarmament and departure of Hamas militants from the region

4- Transfer of Gaza’s administration and security to an Arab coalition

Trump insists that Muslim countries — especially those who urged the U.S. to end the war — should also bear the financial and military responsibilities of rebuilding Gaza. In other words, the U.S. would design the plan, while Arab and Muslim nations would foot the bill.

Indonesia's Swift Response

After the proposal surfaced, Indonesia became the first Muslim-majority country to express support. At the United Nations, Indonesia announced its willingness to contribute troops to a peacekeeping force in Gaza and pledged both strategic and humanitarian assistance.

Trump is likely pleased with this early endorsement, especially as he eyes international recognition — possibly even a Nobel Peace Prize — if the ceasefire succeeds.

What Does Trump Really Want In Gaza?

Despite the apparent humanitarian intent, Trump's true motives are being questioned. Skepticism deepened after a video he shared earlier this year, created using artificial intelligence (AI), the video depicted Gaza transformed into a lavish resort town. Tall skyscrapers, luxury villas, and Trump statues dotted the imagined landscape.

Just a week after posting that video on his platform, Truth Social, Trump made a public statement that hinted at commercial ambitions.