Trump's new take on 'Iranian negotiators': Calls them 'strange', warns 'they better get serious soon...'

Amid the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, US President Donald Trump, on Thursday (IST), stated that Iranian negotiators are “strange,” and also warned that they should get "serious soon."

"The Iranian negotiators are very different and “strange.” They are “begging” us to make a deal, which they should be doing since they have been militarily obliterated, with zero chance of a comeback, and yet they publicly state that they are only “looking at our proposal.” WRONG!!! They better get serious soon, before it is too late, because once that happens, there is NO TURNING BACK, and it won’t be pretty!" the post read.

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(this is a developing story)