Trump's security breach at Mar-a-Lago? Armed man shot dead after 'unlawful' entry into secure perimeter

A man was shot after allegedly entering the secure perimeter of US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago early on Sunday (local time). According to a statement from the Secret Service, the incident occurred at approximately 1:30 am.

According to the official statement, the incident is of February 22, when the man, in his early 20s, made an unauthorized entry into the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago. Following this, he was shot by U.S. Secret Service agents and a deputy from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

The identity of the armed intruder has not been revealed yet. Moreover, according to the statement, the individual was observed to be carrying what appeared to be a "shotgun and a fuel can."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"The individual, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased. The individual was observed by the north gate of the Mar-a-Lago property carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can," the statement read.

"U.S. Secret Service agents and a PBSO deputy confronted the individual, and shots were fired by law enforcement during the encounter. No U.S. Secret Service or PBSO personnel were injured. There were no Secret Service protectees present at the location at the time of the incident," it added.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, in a post on X, informed about the incident and said that further details will be shared at a press briefing later.

"An armed man was shot & killed by U.S. Secret Service agents & @PBCountySheriff after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early this morning. A press briefing with additional details will be held at 9:00 a.m with

@FBI and Palm Beach County," Guglielmi said.

An armed man was shot & killed by U.S. Secret Service agents & @PBCountySheriff after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early this morning. A press briefing with additional details will be held at 9:00 a.m with @FBI and Palm Beach County. pic.twitter.com/jAXhdb1xEL — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 22, 2026

The individual's background, his motive, and other details of the incident are under investigation by the FBI, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.