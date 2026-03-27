Trump's signature to appear on future US paper currency, says Treasury

As part of the country's 250th anniversary celebrations, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday that President Donald Trump's signature would appear on future US paper currency along with that of the Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent.

The announcement was made by the US Department of the Treasury in an official statement on its website, which said, "In honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump's signature will appear on future U.S. paper currency along with that of the Secretary of the Treasury, marking the first time in history for a sitting president."

Secretary Bessent highlighted that the step marks a powerful way to recognise the historic achievements of the US and the POTUS, noting that under his leadership, the US has seen fiscal strength, economic growth, and lasting dollar dominance.

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"Under President Trump's leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability," said Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent. "There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S. dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial."

"As the 250th anniversary of our great nation approaches, American currency will continue to stand as a symbol of prosperity, strength, and the unshakable spirit of the American people under President Trump's leadership," said Treasurer Brandon Beach.

"The President's mark on history as the architect of America's Golden Age economic revival is undeniable. Printing his signature on American currency is not only appropriate but also well deserved," he said, as per the statement.

Previously, in October, US Treasurer Brandon Beach had shared drafts of a one-dollar coin as part of America's 250th anniversary celebrations, featuring Trump as the insignia, with 'Liberty' on one side and 'Fight, Fight, Fight' on the other.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that earlier this month, Trump's handpicked Commission of Fine Arts approved a large commemorative gold coin featuring an image of the president standing with his hands balled into fists on a desk. It further reported that the commission is also reviewing a proposed USD 1 coin featuring Trump.

As per CNN, the plans have raised legal questions because it is against US law to display the picture of a sitting president or a living former president on currency. It noted that a president may be featured on a coin no sooner than two years following their death, and that a sitting president is not prohibited from appearing on commemorative coins.

However, this has not been done since the 30th US President, Calvin Coolidge, in 1926.

According to CNN, Democratic lawmakers have introduced legislation to prohibit any living or sitting president from being featured on any US currency.