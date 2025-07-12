In a significant development affecting global economies, US President Donald Trump is seriously considering imposing 500% tariffs on countries that keep buying energy products, like oil, gas, or uranium, from Russia. If enacted, this legislation would directly target major importers such as India and China. The goal is to cripple Russia's energy revenues and pressure President Vladimir Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Influential figures like Senator Lindsey Graham have supported this proposal. Graham called it a "breakthrough" for isolating Russia economically. He recently said, "If you are buying energy from Russia and not helping Ukraine, your goods in America will be subject to a 500% tariff." President Trump has reportedly encouraged moving forward with this tough measure.

If this legislation passes and the Trump administration implements it, countries like India and China, which have increased their imports of Russian oil and gas during global sanctions, would face unprecedented tariffs of up to 500% on their products entering the US market. This action would likely escalate tensions in trade relationships, especially with India, a key strategic partner.

This potential tariff follows other recent tariff announcements by President Trump targeting various countries. For example, Brazil could face a proposed 50% tariff, while Canada has been given a 35% tariff. New duties have also been announced on goods from seven other nations, including the Philippines, Moldova, Sri Lanka, and Libya.

President Trump has stated that these new tariffs, including the possible 500% tax on Russian energy importers, would take effect on August 1, 2025. This move highlights a growing economic pressure campaign against countries seen as indirectly supporting Russia's war efforts through energy trade.