'They want Strait open… we blow up rest of their country': Trump on Iran
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that Iran does not want the Strait of Hormuz closed, as it would cost the country around $500 million a day in lost revenue. He said Iran was only talking about closing the strait to "save face."
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!). They only say they want it closed because I have it totally blockaded (closed!), so they merely want to “save face.” People approached me four days ago, saying, “Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately.” But if we do that, there can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included!"
(This is a developing story.)
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