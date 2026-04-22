Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3039792https://zeenews.india.com/world/trumps-ultimatum-blow-up-rest-of-their-country-if-iran-rejects-deal-3039792.html
NewsWorld'They want Strait open… we blow up rest of their country': Trump on Iran
US IRAN TENSION

'They want Strait open… we blow up rest of their country': Trump on Iran

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2026, 07:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'They want Strait open… we blow up rest of their country': Trump on IranUS President Donald Trump. (Photo source: Xinhua/IANS)

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that Iran does not want the Strait of Hormuz closed, as it would cost the country around $500 million a day in lost revenue. He said Iran was only talking about closing the strait to "save face."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Iran doesn’t want the Strait of Hormuz closed, they want it open so they can make $500 Million Dollars a day (which is, therefore, what they are losing if it is closed!). They only say they want it closed because I have it totally blockaded (closed!), so they merely want to “save face.” People approached me four days ago, saying, “Sir, Iran wants to open up the Strait, immediately.” But if we do that, there can never be a Deal with Iran, unless we blow up the rest of their Country, their leaders included!"

 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

 

(This is a developing story.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Abhishek Sharma
IPL 2026: Abhishek's century powers SRH to third spot with 47-run win over DC
US-Iran talks in Pakistan
No delegation sent to Islamabad; Iran-US talks in doubt as Tehran holds back
Daadi Ki Shaadi
Neetu Kapoor’s wedding twist shakes Kapil Sharma’s story in Daadi Ki Shaadi
citadel
Citadel Season 2 release date: When and where to watch Priyanka's spy thriller
Delhi schools
Delhi schools to mandatory implement ‘water bells’ every hour: Know guidelines
United Nations
UN under fire for ‘selective silence’ and anti-India bias amid Global conflict
Raja Shivaji
Raja Shivaji: Who was Saibai Bhonsale?
IMD heatwave
IMD forecasts severe heatwave for northwestern and central regions of India
Pahalgam terror attack 2025
How Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindoor changed India’s anti-terror strategy
evening outfits
Chic Party Wear Dresses For Womens On Myntra