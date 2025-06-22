Minutes after US President Donald Trump claimed that the United States had attacked three nuclear sites in Iran, his Truth Social platform went down on Saturday evening.

Anyone having issues with Truth Social being down? pic.twitter.com/23UXroLNpu — Over the Target (@overtargets) June 22, 2025

BREAKING: Truth Social is down, just right after Trump announced bombing of Iran. pic.twitter.com/tBa9uWl5hd — Mario (@PawlowskiMario) June 22, 2025

Truth Social seems to be down. Anyone else able to get on? — Michelle Maxwell (@MichelleMaxwell) June 22, 2025

Ealier, President Trump claimed the attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. While Congratulating the "American Warriors", Trump stated, "There is not another military in the World that could have done this", adding, "Now is the time for peace."

"We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. All planes are now outside of Iran air space," President Trump said on Truth Social.