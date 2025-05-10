Washington DC: The United States issued a statement on the escalating tension between India and Pakistan. US President Donald Trump has expressed his desire for the situation to de-escalate as soon as possible, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

On US efforts to mediate in the India-Pakistan conflict, Leavitt said, "This is something that the Secretary of State and now our NSA as well, Marco Rubio, has been involved in. The President has expressed that he wants this to de-escalate as quickly as possible."

She added, "He (US President Trump) understands these two countries have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here at the Oval Office. However, he has good relations with the leaders of both countries."

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been in constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end," Leavitt said.