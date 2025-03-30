Advertisement
Tsunami Warning Issued After Strong 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Near Island Country Of Tonga

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre issued an alert saying hazardous waves could be possible cor coasts located within 300 kilometers (185 miles) of the epicentre. 

Mar 30, 2025
Tokyo: A strong 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit near Tonga, prompting a tsunami warning for the Pacific island country. 

The US Geological Survey said the temblor hit about 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of the main island in the early morning hours of Monday local time. 

No reports of damage were immediately available. 

Tonga is a country in Polynesia made up of 171 islands with a population of a little more than 100,000 people, most of whom live on the main island of Tongatapu. 

It is more than 3,500 kilometers (2,000 miles) off of Australia's east coast. 

