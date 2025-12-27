While Bangladesh's Yunus government bows to Pakistan as its master, a far deadlier storm is brewing in the skies above Munir's crumbling empire. The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is preparing to launch double-speed airstrikes and General Asim Munir's army is too busy manufacturing biscuits and cornflakes to notice!

TTP is building a dedicated Air Force unit. Yes, you read that right – terrorists with their own air force!

In a secret meeting, TTP announced sweeping organizational changes for 2026. New military zone commanders were appointed. Ehsanullah EP now heads the Southern Military Zone. Hilal Ghazi becomes Deputy Head of the Central Military Zone. But the announcement that's made Munir lose sleep? The creation of a dedicated Air Force unit under Saleem Haqqani's command, fully operational by end of 2026!

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

If TTP succeeds, Munir faces an impossible battlefield. Terror attacks could skyrocket exponentially. And TTP has already made 2025 a living hell for Munir's forces.

But how can a banned terror group build an air force?

TTP's Air Force unit will focus primarily on quadcopter drone operations – something they've already mastered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. But this formal unit means coordinated attacks, improved drone capabilities, and large-scale enhancements under Saleem Haqqani's leadership.

This year alone, TTP conducted over 54 drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – North Waziristan and Bannu bore the brunt. In Bannu alone, 20 drone attacks killed 9 civilians and injured 19 police officers. These were commercial Chinese quadcopters loaded with explosives. Now imagine military-grade drones in terrorist hands!

The big question: Where will TTP get military drones?

International law permits only sovereign nations to operate air forces. TTP can't legally purchase drones or fighter jets. Yet their announcement sent shockwaves through Munir's camp. Why? Because the same Munir who fears TTP's air force is notorious for arming terrorists himself!

According to One World Outlook, Munir secretly sold JF-17 fighter jets, advanced tanks, and heavy military equipment worth Rs 33,500 crore to Libya's rebel Libyan National Army – despite UN Security Council sanctions! Just as Pakistan found Libya's rebels, someone could supply the TTP with drones through Afghanistan or black markets.

And what's Munir's army doing while TTP builds an air force? Manufacturing soap, detergent, biscuits, cornflakes, and milk for civilian sale! Imran Khan's party exposed this perfectly timed mockery – releasing videos of products made by Pakistan's "business army."

TTP wants to capture Islamabad like Afghan Taliban did Kabul. They call their jihad "defensive" against Pakistan's "un-Islamic" constitution. While Munir's forces make breakfast cereals, jihadis prepare airstrikes. The sky is no longer the limit – it's the new battlefield, and Munir is hopelessly unprepared!