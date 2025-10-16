TTP Leader Surfaces Alive, Exposes Pakistan Army's False Claims Of His Elimination

In a dramatic blow to Pakistan’s military credibility, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) chief Noor Wali Mehsud has resurfaced in a video, decisively shattering Islamabad’s false claims of his “elimination.” The notorious terrorist, emerging from within Pakistan itself, accused the army of orchestrating a calculated disinformation campaign to deceive both its citizens and the global community.

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 09:45 PM IST | Source: Bureau