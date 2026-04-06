'Tuesday, 8:00 pm Eastern Time!': Trump's cryptic post amid threats to strike Iranian infrastructure

US President Donald Trump has posted what appears to be a strike timeline on Truth Social. "Tuesday, 8:00 P.M. Eastern Time!" widely read as the hour US forces would hit Iran's power plants and bridges if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz. In India, that would be early Wednesday morning.

The war between Israel-US and Iran is now in its second month. It began February 28 when Israel and the US launched a surprise attack on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders. Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz in response, a waterway that carries roughly 20 per cent of global oil and struck US bases across the region. It has since allowed select countries, including India, China, Russia, Pakistan and Iraq, to continue using the route.

Talks happening, but deadline stands

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Trump told Fox News he believed a deal was possible. "I think there is a good chance tomorrow. They are negotiating now," he said. He told Axios that envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were in active talks with Iranian officials, but added: "The negotiations are going well, but you never get to the finish line with the Iranians."

The talks have not softened his threats. On Truth Social, Trump posted: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the fuckin' strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in hell — JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah."

He also warned: "If they don't make a deal and fast, I'm considering blowing everything up and taking over the oil."

Iran showed no signs of backing down. Its embassy on X posted a reference to Operation Eagle Claw, the failed 1980 US military mission in Iran, a pointed reminder of past American failure on Iranian soil.

Jaishankar calls Gulf leaders

As the deadline approached, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke with Iranian FM Araghchi, UAE FM Abdullah bin Zayed, and Qatar's PM and FM Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, to take stock of the situation.

Talking to X Jaishankar said that he had spoken with Iran’s Foreign Minister, Araghchi, about rising tensions over the Strait of Hormuz. He also spoke with UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.