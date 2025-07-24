Washington: Tulsi Gabbard stood behind a thick wooden podium under the lights of the press room. The former Congresswoman, now the director of the National Intelligence, did not hesitate. She held up a stack of papers, freshly declassified, with all the gravity her voice could carry. Her words cut through the room like a knife. She said the documents revealed a deliberate effort by top officials under Barack Obama to use U.S. intelligence against a political rival, Donald Trump.

“This is not politics. This is something darker and calculated,” she told reporters.

WATCH: Tulsi Gabbard MASTERFULLY laid out every step in Obama’s Russia Collussion Hoax



Every minute of this is worth watching.



Tulsi is exposing EVERYTHING.



It’s the DOJ’s turn now. pic.twitter.com/RleS9k6A0y — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 23, 2025

In a statement she also posted online, she described what she called “the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history”.

According to her, the newly declassified House Intelligence Committee majority staff report, originally compiled in 2017 when Republicans controlled the chamber, uncovered how the Obama administration had knowingly engineered a narrative tying Trump’s 2016 victory to Russian interference.

Gabbard accused the Obama team of pushing forward with an intelligence assessment in January 2017 that they allegedly knew to be false.

“They promoted the lie that Putin and the Russian government helped President Trump win. They conspired to subvert the will of the American people, working with their partners in the media to promote the lie, in order to undermine the legitimacy of President Trump... essentially enacting a years-long coup against him,” she wrote.

New evidence has emerged of the most egregious weaponization and politicization of intelligence in American history. Per President @realDonaldTrump's directive, I have declassified a @HouseIntel oversight majority staff report that exposes how the Obama Administration… pic.twitter.com/0sS4Df8yoI — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 23, 2025

"There is irrefutable evidence that detail how President Barack Obama and his national security team directed the creation of an intelligence community assessment that they knew was false." - @DNIGabbard pic.twitter.com/njPfXrKkQv — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 23, 2025

Within hours, former President Obama’s team issued an unusually sharp rebuttal.

“Out of respect for the presidency, we usually ignore the noise from this White House. But these claims are outrageous enough to merit a response,” said Patrick Rodenbush, Obama’s spokesperson.

He called the allegations “bizarre”, “ridiculous” and a “weak attempt at distraction”. He said nothing in the declassified report changed the widely accepted conclusion that Russia had indeed tried to influence the 2016 election.

He pointed to the 2020 Senate Intelligence Committee report, led by Republican Senator Marco Rubio, which affirmed those findings while also noting no votes had been altered.

Meanwhile, Trump seized the moment. At a rally, he did not mince words.

“We caught Hillary Clinton. We caught Barack Hussein Obama. And then you have many, many people under them – Susan Rice, all of them. They figured they would hide this forever in classified information. It does not work that way,” he said, waving his hand for emphasis.

Gabbard’s report has already sent ripples through Washington. The New York Times confirmed that the report she declassified was drafted years ago by the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee. Kash Patel, now Trump’s FBI director, was one of the chief authors.

Only GOP members worked on the report, including its updates in 2020. While the document challenged the Intelligence Community’s conclusion that Putin favoured Trump, it did not dispute the broader finding that Russia had interfered. The House report said the intelligence agencies “rushed” their work. A more recent CIA analysis echoed that claim, suggesting the process lacked some of the standard professional rigor.

Still, major news outlets like CNN and The New York Times remain clear. There is no concrete evidence that Obama, Clinton or other officials ran a “coup” or conspired to overthrow Trump.

On the contrary, they emphasise, Trump’s own efforts to subvert the 2020 election remain under scrutiny. Inflation remains high, they note. Tariffs loom. And America’s political battlefield remains as bitterly divided as ever.

But on this July day, Gabbard’s voice landed like a thunderclap, setting the stage for yet another storm in America’s long war over truth, power and the ghosts of 2016.