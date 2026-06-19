Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /The COVID cover-up: New documents purportedly show how US taxpayer Money funded dangerous lab research

The COVID cover-up: New documents purportedly show how US taxpayer Money funded dangerous lab research

Fresh allegations about the origins of COVID-19 have sparked renewed controversy in the United States. Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released documents that she says reveal how US taxpayer money supported coronavirus research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology. The claims have intensified debate over whether the pandemic may have been linked to laboratory-based research activities.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 04:19 PM IST
The COVID cover-up: New documents purportedly show how US taxpayer Money funded dangerous lab research
Image Credit: ChatGpt. Representative image.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Instagram carousel latest feature: Add different captions to every slide
Technology news8 min ago
2
covid origins report20 min ago
3
West Bengal news39 min ago
4
mobility43 min ago
5
itr filing 202649 min ago