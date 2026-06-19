The COVID cover-up: New documents purportedly show how US taxpayer Money funded dangerous lab research

Fresh allegations about the origins of COVID-19 have sparked renewed controversy in the United States. Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released documents that she says reveal how US taxpayer money supported coronavirus research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology. The claims have intensified debate over whether the pandemic may have been linked to laboratory-based research activities.

Written By Zee Media Bureau Published: Jun 19, 2026, 04:02 PM IST | Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 04:19 PM IST join share