/The COVID cover-up: New documents purportedly show how US taxpayer Money funded dangerous lab research

Fresh allegations about the origins of COVID-19 have sparked renewed controversy in the United States. Former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released documents that she says reveal how US taxpayer money supported coronavirus research at China's Wuhan Institute of Virology. The claims have intensified debate over whether the pandemic may have been linked to laboratory-based research activities.
Tulsi Gabbard released what she described as previously unseen documents during her final day in office. According to her office, the records show that millions of dollars from US government-funded programs were directed toward coronavirus research involving bat viruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
The documents claim the funding supported gain-of-function research, a type of scientific work that studies how viruses may evolve and become more transmissible.
"Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Anthony Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)—work which is now widely viewed as the source of the unintentional lab leak that sparked the pandemic," Gabbard's office said in a statement.
Gabbard's office alleged that Anthony Fauci played a key role in supporting research projects connected to the Wuhan laboratory. The statement claimed that Fauci and several experts influenced discussions surrounding the origins of COVID-19 and promoted the theory that the virus emerged naturally.
The allegations further suggest that alternative viewpoints, including the lab-leak theory, received less attention during official reviews and assessments.
“The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world. After years of lies, censorship, and cover ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability,” DNI Gabbard said.
“The tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook: politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected President by restricting his access to vital facts needed to keep the country safe. It’s time the American people learn the real story,” she added.
"Throughout the pandemic, Fauci and politicized leaders within the IC created a self-serving circular reporting loop. He provided hand-picked NIAID-funded scientists to advise the IC. This input shaped official intelligence assessments, which were then publicly cited as scientific consensus to refute the lab-leak theory," the statement read.
"Testimony from multiple whistleblowers reveals intelligence analysts who challenged Fauci’s COVID-origin conclusions faced threat of retaliation, were marginalized, and often suffered career setbacks. This silenced dissent and fostered a culture where truth was sacrificed to conformity and credible evidence was buried," it read.
The origin of COVID-19 remains one of the most disputed questions of the pandemic era. Some researchers believe the virus most likely emerged through natural animal-to-human transmission. Others argue that a laboratory-related incident cannot be ruled out.
Multiple investigations have examined both possibilities, but no global consensus has been reached.
There was no immediate public response from Anthony Fauci following the release of the documents.
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