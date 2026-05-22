Tulsi Gabbard resigns as Director of National Intelligence amid deepening friction with President Trump over Iran war policy

In a seismic development rattling the upper echelons of U.S. national security, Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard has officially resigned from her Cabinet-level position. The high-profile departure comes after weeks of intense, behind-the-scenes pressure from President Donald Trump and West Wing loyalists, driven by acute policy rifts over the administration's military posture toward Iran.

In the letter, Gabbard reportedly said she is “deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half.”