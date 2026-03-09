Turkey deploys six F-16 jets to Cyprus as rising tensions in Middle East

Turkiye announced on Monday that it had deployed six F-16 fighter jets along with air defence systems to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) as part of measures aimed at reinforcing the territory’s security amid rising regional tensions, as per the Turkish news agency Anadolu Ajansı.

“As part of the phased approach to enhancing the security of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in light of recent developments in our region, six F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft and air defense systems have been deployed to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus as of today,” the Turkish National Defense Ministry said in its statement.

The statement further said that Ankara could take further measures given how the situation evolves.

“Additional measures will continue to be taken based on further developments, if deemed necessary,” it said.

The development followed an incident last week in which Iran launched two missiles toward Cyprus. However, British Defence Secretary John Healey told the BBC that the island may not necessarily have been the intended target.

Meanwhile, The Jerusalem Post reported that the missiles were indeed intended to reach Cyprus, but fell short and landed in the sea. British Defence Secretary John Healey also revealed that around 300 British troops were stationed near the US military base in Bahrain that Iran had targeted, with some personnel located just several hundred yards from the impact sites.

32 injured in Iranian attack on Bahrain

At least 32 people were injured after an Iranian drone strike hit the city of Sitra, south of Manama, Bahrain’s official news agency reported. Citing the country’s Health Ministry, the report said that four of the injured are in critical condition. It also noted that some of the victims are children who require surgery.

Turkiye does not recognize the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot administration in the south of the island, which is a member of the European Union, and remains the only country that recognizes the Turkish Cypriot state in the north.

Last week, NATO air defenses intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Iran that had entered Turkish airspace, marking a significant escalation in the US-Israeli war against Iran as it spreads across the wider region. NATO member Ankara warned Iran on Saturday against launching further missiles toward its territory.

Turkiye has also criticised European military deployments to Cyprus, saying such moves risk drawing the island into the ongoing conflict.