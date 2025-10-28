Caught On Camera: 6.1 Turkey Earthquake Causes Buildings To Collapse On Video; 22 Injured

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck western Turkey on Monday evening, destroying at least three buildings and injuring 22 individuals. The quake, which was experienced throughout Istanbul and a number of provinces, did not initially produce any deaths, officials said.

The powerful quake struck the town of Sindirgi in Balikesir province at 10:48 p.m. local time (1948 GMT), originating at a shallow depth of roughly 6 kilometers (3.7 miles), the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) reported.

Buildings Collapse, Dozens Injured In Panic

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that three empty buildings and a two-story department store in Sindirgi collapsed. Authorities said these buildings were already weakened by the strong tremor that struck the area last August.

Balikesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu said 22 were hurt. The injuries were mostly slight, caused by falls and fright as people evacuated their homes when it shook.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake shook Turkey and caused buildings to collapse in Sindirgi, Balikesir province, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/TCCr4ZFvwE — The News Spark (@TheNewsSpark) October 27, 2025

Sindirgi district official Dogukan Koyuncu stated the preliminary evaluations had not reported any fatalities, but officials were still continuing the assessment process.

Population Takes Refuge With Rainfall

After the initial quake, the region witnessed a number of aftershocks, filling the population with widespread fear. Haberturk television channel reported that the majority of residents refused to go back home and stayed outside.

When it started raining, Governor Ustaoglu declared the local mosques, schools, and sports halls as temporary shelters for people who are in fear of further aftershocks.

The Balikesir area is especially vulnerable since it had been hit by another 6.1-magnitude earthquake last August, which caused one fatality and several injuries.

Turkey's Tectonic Vulnerability

Turkey lies on large fault lines and is among the world's most earthquake-risky nations. The country is still rebuilding from the catastrophic 7.8-magnitude quake of 2023, which killed more than 53,000 in 11 southern and southeastern provinces, along with some 6,000 in northern Syria. That disaster leveled or extensively damaged hundreds of thousands of structures.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Montha To Strike Andhra Coast Today; IMD Issues Rain Forecast For Delhi, UP, And Bihar