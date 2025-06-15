Turkey Firm Denies Involvement In Maintenance Of Crashed Air India Dreamliner

New Delhi: Turkey has strongly denied allegations that its firm, Turkish Technic, was involved in the maintenance of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 241 people on board and several others on the ground. The Directorate of Communications Center for Countering Disinformation in Turkey described the claims as "false" and "disinformation aimed at manipulating public opinion regarding Turkey-India relations".

According to Turkey's statement, the agreements between Air India and Turkish Technic for 2024 and 2025 exclusively covered maintenance services for B777-type wide-body aircraft, which do not include the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner involved in the accident. Turkish Technic has confirmed that it has not conducted maintenance on any Air India aircraft of this type.

“The claim that the crashed aircraft was maintained by Turkish Technic constitutes disinformation aimed at manipulating public opinion regarding Turkiye-India relations,” it posted on X on Friday, a day after an Air India flight to London crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 241 people on board and several others on the ground.

The claim that ‘the maintenance of the Boeing 787-8 passenger aircraft was carried out by Turkish Technic’ following the crash of an Air India passenger aircraft during take-off is false.



The Turkish firm stated that it is "aware" of the company that performed the most recent maintenance on the crashed aircraft but declined to comment further to avoid speculation. The Center for Countering Disinformation assured that it would continue to monitor and take necessary measures against efforts targeting Turkey's reputation.

“The Center for Countering Disinformation will continue to monitor and take the necessary measures against efforts that target the reputation of our flagship brands, which represent Türkiye on the international stage. As the people of Türkiye, we sincerely share the grief of the Indian people over this tragic plane crash,” it said.

This denial comes nearly a month after a Turkish firm, Celebi Ground Handling India Private Limited, lost its security clearance due to Turkey's support for Pakistan over Operation Sindoor. The Civil Aviation Ministry revoked the clearance, citing national security interests, after discovering that Turkey-made drones were used in Pakistan's drone attacks on India.

The Air India flight crashed into a medical college hostel complex shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Miraculously, one passenger survived the crash. The incident has raised concerns about aviation safety and maintenance protocols.

Investigation and Aftermath

1. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau have initiated high-level investigations into the crash.

2. A committee chaired by the Home Secretary will assess existing safety protocols and recommend improvements.

4. Air India CEO Campbell Wilson has announced plans to move away from Turkish Technic for heavy maintenance, opting for facilities in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, or the US instead.

The crash has sparked an outpouring of grief, with Turkey expressing solidarity with the Indian people over the tragic incident. As investigations continue, the aviation industry will be watching closely for any insights into the cause of the crash and potential implications for safety protocols.