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  • /Turkey, Pakistan move to rapidly deploy troops to Saudi Arabia under Mecca Defence Pact as Houthi attacks escalate

Turkey, Pakistan move to rapidly deploy troops to Saudi Arabia under Mecca Defence Pact as Houthi attacks escalate

Turkey and Pakistan have agreed to move towards the rapid deployment of troops and military capabilities to Saudi Arabia under the Mecca Pact amid escalating Houthi-linked security threats.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 06:31 AM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 06:51 AM IST
Turkey, Pakistan move to rapidly deploy troops to Saudi Arabia under Mecca Defence Pact as Houthi attacks escalate
Image Credit: ANI

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Turkey, Pakistan move to rapidly deploy troops to Saudi Arabia under Mecca Defence Pact as Houthi attacks escalate
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