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At UNGA, Turkey's Erdogan highlights dialogue and UN framework for Kashmir resolution

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressed the UN General Assembly, emphasizing that regional disputes in South Asia, including Kashmir, should be resolved through dialogue.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Sep 22, 2026, 10:02 PM IST|Updated: Sep 22, 2026, 10:02 PM IST
At UNGA, Turkey's Erdogan highlights dialogue and UN framework for Kashmir resolution
Image Credit: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses assembly. (IANS)

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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