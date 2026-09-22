Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue during his address to the United Nations General Assembly, calling for all regional disputes in South Asia to be resolved through active diplomacy and bilateral dialogue.
Addressing world leaders at the high-level UN session, Erdogan stressed that maintaining regional stability requires adherence to established international guidelines.
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