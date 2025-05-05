Indo-Pak Tension: With India stepping up its ante against Pakistan, Islamabad is getting support from Turkey and China. While earlier Turkey's C-130 military transport planes halted in Pakistan, China also sent missiles to the Islamic Republic. Now, Turkey's naval ship TCG BUYUKADA has reached Pakistan. Notably, Pakistan has termed it as a 'Goodwill Visit', hinting that the visit was not planned and came amid tensions with India.

Turkey Navy Ship Reaches Pakistan

"Turkish Navy Ship TCG BÜYÜKADA arrived at Khi Port on a goodwill visit. Ship was welcomed by officials of Turkish & Pak Navies. Crew of TCG BÜYÜKADA will engage in professional interactions with PN personnel. Visit aims to enhance understanding & strengthen coop between 2 navies," said the Pakistani Navy.

It further added, "Goodwill visit of TCG BÜYÜKADA stands as a testament to the ever-strengthening maritime collaboration between Pakistan & Türkiye. It reflects deep-rooted mutual trust & strategic partnership between two brotherly nations, anchored in centuries-old historical & cultural ties."

Notably, the Pakistani Navy is a no match for the Indian Navy as India has two aircraft carriers while Pakistan has none. This gives India a massive edge against Pakistan.

Iran's Foreign Minister's Visit

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Monday amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. It is believed that Araghchi may also visit India later this week, though he is expected to return to Tehran first after his Pakistan trip.

Following the attack, Iran had initially offered to mediate between India and Pakistan to help de-escalate the situation, but India promptly declined, stating that it was capable of handling the matter on its own.

According to Pakistani media reports, Araghchi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation and is expected to hold a key meeting with Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. As reported by The Express Tribune, the discussions will focus on bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran, as well as the current regional situation, particularly in the context of the recent India-Pakistan tensions.

Indo-Pak Tension

Tensions have flared up between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed by Pak-backed terrorists. Since then, both countries have not only downgraded their diplomatic relations but have also halted trade and all communications.