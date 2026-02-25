Advertisement
Turkish Air Force F-16 crashes in Balikesir: Pilot killed in training accident near Bursa-İzmir highway | SHOCKING video

A Turkish F-16 fighter jet from the 9th Main Jet Base crashed in Balıkesir today. Governor Ustaoğlu confirms the pilot's death. Get the latest details on the investigation and the crash site.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 07:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
A Turkish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed during a mission early Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Authorities have confirmed that the pilot died in the accident near the Bursa–İzmir highway in Balıkesir province.

Midnight training mission ends in tragedy

The aircraft, assigned to the 9th Main Jet Base Command in Balıkesir, went down at around 00:50 AM. Emergency services, including police and medical teams, were sent to the crash site right away. First responders found debris scattered over a large area, with the wreckage reportedly causing a loud explosion heard by nearby residents.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Balıkesir Governor Ismail Ustaoglu confirmed the pilot's death in a statement shortly after the wreckage was located: "One of our F-16 aircraft crashed during a mission flight around 00:50, and one of our pilots has been killed." I pray to Allah for mercy upon our martyr and offer my condolences to his family. May our nation's head be consoled."

Investigation launched into cause

While the exact cause of the crash is still unknown, the Turkish Ministry of National Defense plans to start an investigation. Technical experts will look into the flight data and environmental conditions to see if mechanical failure, pilot error, or bad weather caused the incident. The 9th Main Jet Base is a vital hub for the Turkish Air Force. It houses the "Cobras" (191st), "Tigers" (192nd), and the F-16 Training Squadron "Öncel" (193rd).

The F-16 in Turkish service

The F-16 Fighting Falcon has supported Türkiye’s aerial defense since it was introduced in 1987. 

Role: A single-engine, supersonic multirole fighter that can perform air-to-air combat and precision ground strikes. 

Production: Made domestically under the Peace Onyx program by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

Fleet Status: Turkiye has one of the world’s largest F-16 fleets and is currently modernizing to the Block 50/52+ standard to improve radar and avionics capabilities.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

